Nigerian Breweries recommends 2.1bn bonus shares to shareholders

Nigerian Breweries Plc is proposing 2.1 billion bonus shares for shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

At the EGM on Thursday, December 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company is proposing a bonus issue of one new share for every four shares held by qualifying Shareholders, that is those on the Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday, 6th December 2022.

The Board’s proposed bonus share scheme is expected to be implemented upon the receipt of the Shareholder’s approval at the EGM. In view of the Company’s huge Share Premium Account, the Board decided to reward the company’s shareholders with the bonus share scheme as the best option to close the gap between the issued and unissued shares as required by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Other items proposed by the Board for shareholders’ approval at the EGM include an increase in the Company’s share capital to accommodate the bonus shares, a change in that regard in the share capital clause in the Memorandum of Association, and updates to some provisions in the Articles of Association to align with the 2020 Companies and Allied Matters Act.

In furtherance of the Company’s commitment to continue to deliver value to its Shareholders, an interim dividend of 40 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each was paid on 1st December 2022 to Shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Members of the Company as at close of business on 23rd November 2022.

Speaking on the bonus issue proposal and the interim dividend payment, the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku explained that both actions clearly demonstrate the commitment of the Board to continue to reward Shareholders for their investment in the company.

