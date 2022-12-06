UniAbuja VC seeks more youth participation in selection of leaders in 2023

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has said that Nigeria must re-evaluate its leadership selection process to ensure only quality and credible persons are voted into power in the 2023 general elections.

Na’Allah stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, while speaking during a 2023 election town hall meeting organised by Abuja Leadership Center (ACL), a TETFund Centre of Excellence in Public Governance and Leadership, at the University of Abuja.

While stressing the need for more participation of youth in the selection process of leaders in the country, noted that the distinguished leadership series was an opportunity for leaders to educate the public and young people about the need to participate in the 2023 elections.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “The main objective is that at the university of Abuja we have a responsibility to this nation, every university actually but we have a destiny, we are in the Capital city, this is the seat of government and we must be driving this nation.

“We are now committed totally as a University to change the course of this country. We must teach Nigeria how to spend money, how to make decisions, how to select leaders who are relevant to the future of this nation.

“We are preparing for election, the whole nation is focused and everybody is campaigning so we are saying Nigerians should think. What kind of election are we going to do? What is even the meaning of election? Is election just election? Do you just vote because you want to vote for somebody? Or you are voting because you are convinced that this person can deliver?

“So what the centre is doing, therefore, is bringing people of thoughts, people who are articulate and allowing us to talk about this in an environment where our young people are sitting because they are the future.

“Everybody must think about this country. This country has been abused thoroughly. This country deserves better, we deserve far better. It is a country that we have been given.”

The director of the Centre, Professor Philip Afaha said the major objectives of organising the town hall was to educate the public and not just the public but to educate the young people.

“The university is predominantly occupied by young Nigerians and they have the right to know what is about happening in the country by March of next year.

“We are approaching a very important time in the history of lives which is the general elections to elect those who are going to lead us in the next four years.

“Our young people must be involved in the election but first they must be educated and what it requires to vote and be voted for. They must know the technicalities concerning the forthcoming election,” he said.

