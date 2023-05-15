HAVING successfully met the FMDQ Exchange Commercial Paper Quotation requirements and following the subsequent approval of the Board Listings and Markets Committee of FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, the Nigerian Breweries Plc N16.49 billion Series 1, N5.03 billion Series 2, and N45.74 billion Series 3 CPs under its N100.00 billion CP Programme was admitted on the Exchange’s platform on January 30, 2023.

Through the registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, all Registration Member of the Exchange, the Issuer is availed the opportunity to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets at a time it deems suitable, through CP issuances, within the CP Programme limit.

Access to capital remains a top priority for corporates, as capital is required to meet short-term debt obligation such as working capital needs, funding expansion aspirations and existing debt obligations. The Commercial Paper market satisfies this requirement by providing competitive and timely access to capital, thereby helping corporates diversify their funding sources.

Nigerian Breweries PLC is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria, engaged in the making and selling of lager, stout, non-alcoholic malt, and soft drinks. Nigerian Breweries operates over ten breweries and approximately two malting plants across the country.

As a Securities Exchange with a commitment to facilitate growth and development in the Nigerian debt markets and the economy at large, FMDQ Exchange will continue to sustain efforts in ensuring that corporates have uninterrupted access to a credible, efficient, and robust platform for the registration, listing, quotation, and trading of debt securities.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, strategically positioned to provide registration, listing, quotation and noting services; integrated trading, clearing & central counterparty, settlement, and risk management for financial market transactions; depository of securities, as well as data and information services, across the debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives and equity markets, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear Limited, FMDQ Depository Limited and FMDQ Private Markets Limited. As a sustainability focused FMI group, FMDQ Group, through FMDQ Exchange, operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange, FMDQ Green Exchange, positioned to lead the transition towards a sustainable future.

