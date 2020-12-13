Nigerian Army speaks on General Irefin’s death

The Nigerian Army, on Sunday night, broke its silence on the death of the General Officer Commanding its 6 Division, Port Harcourt, General Olubunmi Irefin, during the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja, saying he was taken to Defence Medical Centre after he complained of fever, headache and mild cough.

According to the statement: “The sudden death of Major General JO Irefin is no doubt a great loss to the Nigerian Army (NA), his family and the country at large. In view of the fake news, unnecessary and wicked insinuations that started emanating from unknown group or individuals, the Army wishes to inform members of the public the sequence of events that led to the death of the late senior officer.

“Recall that the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2020 started on 7 December 2020 following the virtual declaration by President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its commencement.

“The participants who were mostly Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of NA schools, Directors and other invited dignitaries assembled in Giri venue of the first phase of the conference during which the President virtually commissioned the NA Cyber Warfare Command Headquarters among other vital projects.

“Among the attendees was Major General JO Irefin, the erstwhile GOC 6 Division Nigerian Army. While at Giri, the General started complaining of discomfort. Despite the discomfort, he was at phase 2 in Life Camp for the commissioning of Housing Scheme for families of officers and soldiers killed in action from where he left the venue for his accommodation.

“He was later taken to Defence Medical Centre the same day at about 2125 hours having complained of fever, headache and mild cough. Medical history revealed that he was treated for malaria with parenteral artemether a week ago at 6 Division Medical Services and Hospital Port Harcourt where he was the GOC.

“He had a fever but oxygen saturation was normal at 99%. Other vital signs were essentially stable on presentation. A working diagnosis of drug-resistant malaria to rule out lobar pneumonia and COVID 19 infection was made. He was also placed on ceftriaxone and COVID 19 test was requested.”

