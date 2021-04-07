Nigerian Army releases names of five rescued Kaduna College students

The Nigerian Army Headquarters, on Wednesday, said that the Troops of 1 Division FCC rescued five of the students of the College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, who were kidnapped by bandits last month.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima.

Gen Yerima gave the names of the rescued students as Abubakar Yakubu, Francis Paul, Obadiya Habakkuk, Amina Yusuf and Maryam Danladi.

He said the rescued students were currently receiving medical attention in a military facility in Kaduna.

According to him, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Danjuma Alli-Keffi, had commended the troops for their effort.

He added that the GOC charged the troops not to rest on their oars until all kidnap victims were rescued and returned to their families.

The rescued students were kidnapped on March 11, 2021, along with their colleagues.

