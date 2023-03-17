The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all supplementary elections arising from the 25 February Presidential and National Assembly polls will not be held alongside the governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

This is contained in a statement signed Friday by the Commission’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye.

Clarifying the news making the rounds on social media, Mr Okoye said the only elections to be held alongside the state elections would be the postponed Enugu East Senatorial District election and that of the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo.

The Labour Party candidate in the Enugu East election, Oyibo Chukwu, was killed a few days before the 25 February elections prompting INEC to postpone the election.

Also, on election day, INEC announced the postponement of the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben House of Representatives elections due to the omission of the Labour Party’s logo on the ballot papers for the election.

The INEC spokesperson said the commission would announce a later date for the supplementary elections.

“Our attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a news report that conveyed the impression that the Commission intends to conduct supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections together with the Governorship and State Assembly elections that will take place on Saturday 18 March 2023. This is not correct,” he said in a statement obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

