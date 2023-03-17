By: Ifeoluwa Akinola

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has restricted vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Saturday 18 polls in all 36 states except the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that those on essential services, such as INEC officials, electoral observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters, among others, were exempted.

The statement also revealed that the FCT was excluded because no election would be conducted in the capital territory.

The IGP also banned all security aides to VIPs and escorts accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and counting centers during the election.

He also emphasised that private security agencies and state established security agencies are not allowed to be anywhere close to election location.

The statement reads:

“State established and owned security outfits and organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

“The Inspector General of Police, therefore, urges all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections even as he assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered,” it said.

It also urged the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and ios, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

“Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact,” it said.