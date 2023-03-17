Israel Arogbonlo

Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has debunked the news making the rounds on social media that one Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi is its authentic candidate ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the State.

Awamaridi, in a circulating report, had alleged that the Lagos LP recognised gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and the party’s executives submitted a fake withdrawal letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that at no point in time did he tender a letter to withdraw his candidature to the electoral umpire.

He said that he is the “original” flag bearer of the party, adding that the party submitted “forged documents to INEC”

He made this claim during a media chat at Primal Hotel in Ikeja on Thursday, March 16.

In recent development, a press release purportedly signed by the party’s State Secretary, Sam Okpala claimed Awamaridi is the valid candidate of the party as recognised by INEC.

When contacted, Mr Okpala described the development as “fake news” adding that the purveyors are “distractors who are only sheering away from the reality”.

“It’s fake news. They (the opposition) can go to any length… they forged my signature and the statement (press release) was never from me or the Labour Party.

“We do not know any Ifagbemi Awamaridi or whoever. Our candidate for tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) election is Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. Don’t (referring to our reporter) let nobody kid you. Labour Party do not know anything about that release. It’s an handiwork of lour distractors who are jittery because defeat is stirring at them in the face and they don’t to accept the reality,” he told TRIBUNE ONLINE.

