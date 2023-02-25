Justice Nwafor

Accreditation of voters has just commenced at Polling Unit 37 of ward 12 in the Felele area of Ibadan, while voting is ongoing peacefully at wards 22, 23, 24, 19, 18 and 37 of the same ward.

Voters were seen patiently waiting for INEC officials to finish setting up the unit for accreditation to begin at Ward 36.

In the units where voting had commenced, voters were seen queuing up and waiting for their turns to cast their votes.

At all the units monitored, security agents from the Nigerian Police, NSCDC, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Correctional Service were all present. Also, the patrol van of the Nigerian Airforce was seen patrolling the area.





