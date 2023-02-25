President Muhammadu Buhari has shown his ballot paper as he cast vote in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State. He voted alongside his wife, Aisha.

The President, whose two-term tenure of eight years ends on May 29, 2023, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a campaigner for his party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

Addressing reporters, the President urged Nigerians to vote for the candidate of their choice, adding that nobody has more than one vote.

Nationwide, officials of the country’s electoral agency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have arrived at some of the 176,606 polling units scattered across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory that make up Nigeria.

Accreditation and voting commenced around 08:30 am in some polling units in parts of Nigeria as the 87.2 million voters with Permanent Voter Cards go to the polls to elect a new president and members of the country’s National Assembly.