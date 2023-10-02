The Senator Representing Ebonyi North senatorial zone, Ebonyi State, at the National Assembly, Barr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has described bad leadership as the problem of Nigeria since her Independence.

According to him, Nigeria has all it takes to be the leader of the world but ” our challenge is bad leadership”.

Nwebonyi made this known during a chat with some Journalists at his residence on the occasion of Nigeria at 63 and Ebonyi State at 27.

He then commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for having a vision for the country’s development. He then noted that all that is required for the development of the country is the spirit of patriotism and support from all Nigerians to the federal government.

“63 years of Independence is not 63 years, and I must tell you that politically, we have made progress; economically, we have made progress. The only area in which we need to make progress and more meaningful progress is the area of leadership.

“Nigeria has all it takes to be the leader of the world, but our challenge is bad leadership. But now, we have a President who understands the economy that he wants to run, a President with an understanding of how things work, and a President who has a vision for his nation.

” At times, people want to be President for the sake of being a President, but Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man with a plan. He did it as the Governor of Lagos; today, Lagos State is the leading state in Nigeria economically because of that same man.

“He has economically set Lagos State in autopilot to the extent that the successive government in hundred years will have focus, will have a mission, this is a development plan. So, we are happy that we have such a man as President of the country.

“Loot at the bold step he has taken so far on assumption of office, including removing fuel subsidy. We all know this was a conduit pipe to siphon all our resources to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians, but he came on board and removed it. Now, our credit is growing, and our revenue is growing.

“The government can now embark on meaningful projects, and I commend him on the hand in terms of his team, going by the Ministers he appointed to help him work. They are men of capacity, and they are men of proving integrity, ranging from the Minister of Works. You can see his steps so far: moving from site to site, checking the jobs to ensure it is done according to specification, and seeing the revelation he is making: a job of N40bn has been jacked to over N100bn.

” Who will pay? Ultimately, the job will not be done and, in most cases, shabbily done. But I believe that Umahi coming on board as the Minister of Works will actually add value to the federal government. So, I believe that as a nation, we are getting it right; we are on the right track now. All that is required is the spirit of patriotism from all Nigerians, and we must support the federal government and the President”. He said