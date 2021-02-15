Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, others re-skill finance Journalists

THE Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) in partnership with other organizations including Whistler media, over the weekend, concluded a five-day capacity building for media professionals in the country.

Speaking to newsmen at the sidelines of the training programe on Saturday, Titilope Olubiyi, Communications Adviser, NSIA, said that with about $600,000 expended for the procurement of relief equipment to health institutions in the fight against COVID-19, shortcomings plaguing the healthcare sector has been reduced.

According to him, the donation of 189 equipment, comprising regular patient monitors, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) monitors and dual oxygen concentrators to these institutions, is part of the NSIA’s plans to invest and develop viable projects to promote policies that strengthen the health sector.

He added that the skill set that people needs to function in the new normal has changed greatly from engagement that require physical contacts to remote working. This, according to him, has affected a lot of businesses and industries and kept many people working from home.

“So, we are working with Global Citizens, we set up solidary fund with the aim to re-skill and re-tool young people, for the challenges that will come after COVID-19,” he stated.

NSIA’s $685 million Future Generations Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of asset classes, including private equity and venture capital, in order to provide future generations of Nigerians a savings base in the context of declining domestic oil reserves.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…