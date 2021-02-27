Nigeria records 600 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,076

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 600 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,076.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Nigeria also recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,891.

“On the 26th of February 2021, 600 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 155076 cases have been confirmed, 132544 cases have been discharged and 1902 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 600 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (169), Taraba (92), Ogun (65), Cross River (57), FCT (38), Rivers (28), Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Plateau (12), Borno (9), Gombe (9), Abia (8), Ebonyi (8), Ekiti (7), Kano (7), Delta (6), Oyo (6), Bauchi (3), Nasarawa (3), and Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 55,550 2,112 53,031 407 FCT 19,186 7,208 11,834 144 Plateau 8,874 99 8,718 57 Kaduna 8,453 230 8,161 62 Oyo 6,717 1,006 5,601 110 Rivers 6,436 264 6,078 94 Edo 4,529 517 3,846 166 Ogun 4,377 774 3,557 46 Kano 3,732 185 3,443 104 Ondo 2,968 831 2,080 57 Kwara 2,901 582 2,268 51 Delta 2,556 747 1,744 65 Osun 2,392 417 1,925 50 Nasarawa 2,212 1,826 373 13 Gombe 2,040 115 1,882 43 Katsina 2,029 32 1,970 27 Enugu 2,000 106 1,865 29 Ebonyi 1,864 286 1,547 31 Anambra 1,641 207 1,415 19 Abia 1,514 67 1,427 20 Akwa Ibom 1,484 643 827 14 Imo 1,464 173 1,263 28 Borno 1,266 164 1,064 38 Bauchi 1,224 11 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Niger 912 478 417 17 Taraba 804 146 636 22 Ekiti 788 124 654 10 Sokoto 769 1 740 28 Bayelsa 767 35 706 26 Adamawa 762 470 264 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 365 51 300 14 Cross River 324 57 254 13 Yobe 268 17 242 9 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

600 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-169

Taraba-92

Ogun-65

Cross River-57

FCT-38

Rivers-28

Kwara-26

Akwa Ibom-25

Osun-21

Plateau-12

Borno-9

Gombe-9

Abia-8

Ebonyi-8

Ekiti-7

Kano-7

Delta-6

Oyo-6

Bauchi-3

Nasarawa-3

Sokoto-1 155,076 confirmed

132,544 discharged

1,902 deaths pic.twitter.com/rJ5c1Z8i47 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 26, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Nigeria records 600 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,076