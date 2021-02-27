Nigeria records 600 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,076

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 600 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 600 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 155,076.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Nigeria also recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,891.

“On the 26th of February 2021, 600 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 155076 cases have been confirmed, 132544 cases have been discharged and 1902 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 600 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (169), Taraba (92), Ogun (65), Cross River (57), FCT (38), Rivers (28), Kwara (26), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Plateau (12), Borno (9), Gombe (9), Abia (8), Ebonyi (8), Ekiti (7), Kano (7), Delta (6), Oyo (6), Bauchi (3), Nasarawa (3), and Sokoto (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos55,5502,11253,031407
FCT19,1867,20811,834144
Plateau8,874998,71857
Kaduna8,4532308,16162
Oyo6,7171,0065,601110
Rivers6,4362646,07894
Edo4,5295173,846166
Ogun4,3777743,55746
Kano3,7321853,443104
Ondo2,9688312,08057
Kwara2,9015822,26851
Delta2,5567471,74465
Osun2,3924171,92550
Nasarawa2,2121,82637313
Gombe2,0401151,88243
Katsina2,029321,97027
Enugu2,0001061,86529
Ebonyi1,8642861,54731
Anambra1,6412071,41519
Abia1,514671,42720
Akwa Ibom1,48464382714
Imo1,4641731,26328
Borno1,2661641,06438
Bauchi1,224111,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Niger91247841717
Taraba80414663622
Ekiti78812465410
Sokoto769174028
Bayelsa7673570626
Adamawa76247026428
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3655130014
Cross River3245725413
Yobe268172429
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Nigeria records 600 new COVID-19 infections, total now 155,076

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19 support: Abiru empowers second batch of beneficiaries

Latest News

Passengers injured as Benin-bound commercial bus crashes in Delta

Latest News

Ogun House of Assembly Deputy Speaker in police net over alleged invasion of…

Latest News

Rewarding bandits with money, vehicles may boomerang, Buhari tells governors

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More