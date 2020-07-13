Nigeria records 595 new cases of COVID-19, total now 33,153

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 595 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 33,153.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

“On the 13th of July 2020, 595 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 33153 cases have been confirmed, 13671 cases have been discharged and 744 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 595 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-156, Oyo-141, FCT-99, Edo-47, Kaduna-27, Ondo-22, Rivers-20, Osun-17, Imo-13, Plateau-10, Nasarawa-8, Anambra-8, Kano-5, Benue-5, Borno-5, Ogun-4, Taraba-3, Gombe-3, Kebbi-1, Cross Rivers-1, the NCDC said.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 12,583 10,494 1,916 173 FCT 2,675 1,843 793 39 Oyo 1,867 840 1,008 19 Edo 1,778 706 1,014 58 Rivers 1,388 416 926 46 Delta 1,359 745 583 31 Kano 1,314 230 1,032 52 Ogun 1,091 326 743 22 Kaduna 1,016 352 652 12 Ondo 738 579 138 21 Katsina 669 205 441 23 Ebonyi 616 102 508 6 Borno 591 101 455 35 Plateau 543 267 260 16 Gombe 533 103 408 22 Bauchi 521 3 505 13 Enugu 476 139 322 15 Abia 405 107 295 3 Imo 399 318 73 8 Kwara 330 139 179 12 Jigawa 321 2 308 11 Bayelsa 313 142 153 18 Osun 262 170 84 8 Nasarawa 252 131 113 8 Sokoto 153 2 135 16 Akwa Ibom 145 59 83 3 Niger 145 30 108 7 Benue 126 85 35 6 Adamawa 110 20 83 7 Anambra 101 27 65 9 Kebbi 87 6 74 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Ekiti 63 21 40 2 Yobe 62 3 51 8 Taraba 30 19 11 0 Cross River 10 6 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2

