Nigeria records 595 new cases of COVID-19, total now 33,153

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 595 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 33,153.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.
“On the 13th of July 2020, 595 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 33153 cases have been confirmed, 13671 cases have been discharged and 744 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 595 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-156, Oyo-141, FCT-99, Edo-47, Kaduna-27, Ondo-22, Rivers-20, Osun-17, Imo-13, Plateau-10, Nasarawa-8, Anambra-8, Kano-5, Benue-5, Borno-5, Ogun-4, Taraba-3, Gombe-3, Kebbi-1, Cross Rivers-1, the NCDC said.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|12,583
|10,494
|1,916
|173
|FCT
|2,675
|1,843
|793
|39
|Oyo
|1,867
|840
|1,008
|19
|Edo
|1,778
|706
|1,014
|58
|Rivers
|1,388
|416
|926
|46
|Delta
|1,359
|745
|583
|31
|Kano
|1,314
|230
|1,032
|52
|Ogun
|1,091
|326
|743
|22
|Kaduna
|1,016
|352
|652
|12
|Ondo
|738
|579
|138
|21
|Katsina
|669
|205
|441
|23
|Ebonyi
|616
|102
|508
|6
|Borno
|591
|101
|455
|35
|Plateau
|543
|267
|260
|16
|Gombe
|533
|103
|408
|22
|Bauchi
|521
|3
|505
|13
|Enugu
|476
|139
|322
|15
|Abia
|405
|107
|295
|3
|Imo
|399
|318
|73
|8
|Kwara
|330
|139
|179
|12
|Jigawa
|321
|2
|308
|11
|Bayelsa
|313
|142
|153
|18
|Osun
|262
|170
|84
|8
|Nasarawa
|252
|131
|113
|8
|Sokoto
|153
|2
|135
|16
|Akwa Ibom
|145
|59
|83
|3
|Niger
|145
|30
|108
|7
|Benue
|126
|85
|35
|6
|Adamawa
|110
|20
|83
|7
|Anambra
|101
|27
|65
|9
|Kebbi
|87
|6
|74
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Ekiti
|63
|21
|40
|2
|Yobe
|62
|3
|51
|8
|Taraba
|30
|19
|11
|0
|Cross River
|10
|6
|3
|1
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
595 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-156
Oyo-141
FCT-99
Edo-47
Kaduna-27
Ondo-22
Rivers-20
Osun-17
Imo-13
Plateau-10
Nasarawa-8
Anambra-8
Kano-5
Benue-5
Borno-5
Ogun-4
Taraba-3
Gombe-3
Kebbi-1
Cross Rivers-1
33,153 confirmed
13,671 discharged
744 deaths pic.twitter.com/juncgT4pL9
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 13, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
How ‘One Milion Boys’ gang leader, Ebila was killed
Details have emerged of how the leader of Ibadan notorious gang, One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila, was killed on Sunday afternoon. Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity, that Ebila and his team kidnapped a middle-aged man whose name as of the time of this report could not be ascertained… Read Full Story
1,773 NDDC contractors allegedly abscond with mobilisation fees
A total of 1,773 contractors were allegedly paid N70.495 billion by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as mobilisation fees without resorting to the site between 2008 and 2012. This was revealed as the House of Representatives at the weekend kicked-off its investigation into the N70.495 billion allegedly… Read Full Story
MONDAY LINES: The Magu/Malami Marabout War
There was an executioner in Old Oyo who specialised in cutting off his victims’ heads. He later sinned and was sentenced to death. At the point of execution, he demanded to know which part of his body would be cut: “the head or the feet?” The town yelled: How did you kill your victims? Ex-EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu… Read Full Story
Vessels auction: My approval legal — Malami
THE Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Sunday, clarified that due process of law was followed in the approval granted to a firm, Omoh Jay Nig Ltd, to dispose of vessels. He said the approval followed the final forfeiture order obtained by his office and the presidential… Read Full Story
Global Coronavirus Cases Increase By Over 230,000 ? WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.