Nigeria records 595 new cases of COVID-19, total now 33,153

Nigeria records 595 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced that the country has recorded 595 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 33,153.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Monday night.

“On the 13th of July 2020, 595 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 33153 cases have been confirmed, 13671 cases have been discharged and 744 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 595 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-156, Oyo-141, FCT-99, Edo-47, Kaduna-27, Ondo-22, Rivers-20, Osun-17, Imo-13, Plateau-10, Nasarawa-8, Anambra-8, Kano-5, Benue-5, Borno-5, Ogun-4, Taraba-3, Gombe-3, Kebbi-1, Cross Rivers-1, the NCDC said.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos12,58310,4941,916173
FCT2,6751,84379339
Oyo1,8678401,00819
Edo1,7787061,01458
Rivers1,38841692646
Delta1,35974558331
Kano1,3142301,03252
Ogun1,09132674322
Kaduna1,01635265212
Ondo73857913821
Katsina66920544123
Ebonyi6161025086
Borno59110145535
Plateau54326726016
Gombe53310340822
Bauchi521350513
Enugu47613932215
Abia4051072953
Imo399318738
Kwara33013917912
Jigawa321230811
Bayelsa31314215318
Osun262170848
Nasarawa2521311138
Sokoto153213516
Akwa Ibom14559833
Niger145301087
Benue12685356
Adamawa11020837
Anambra10127659
Kebbi876747
Zamfara760715
Ekiti6321402
Yobe623518
Taraba3019110
Cross River10631
Kogi5032

