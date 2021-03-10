Nigeria records 394 new COVID-19 infections, total now 159,646

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 394 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 159,646.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 10th of March 2021, 394 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 159,646 cases have been confirmed, 139,983 cases have been discharged and 1,993 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 394 new cases are reported from 18 states- Bauchi (75), Lagos (36), Akwa Ibom (33), FCT (32), Nasarawa (29), Kaduna (26), Rivers (25), Ogun (22), Oyo (21), Edo (20), Taraba (18), Imo (17), Ondo (17), Borno (8), Plateau (7), Zamfara (4), Osun (3), and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,697 843 55,436 418 FCT 19,429 7,316 11,959 154 Plateau 8,983 102 8,824 57 Kaduna 8,724 172 8,487 65 Oyo 6,795 497 6,184 114 Rivers 6,743 255 6,391 97 Edo 4,754 221 4,349 184 Ogun 4,495 249 4,198 48 Kano 3,852 114 3,629 109 Ondo 3,083 944 2,080 59 Kwara 2,988 265 2,668 55 Delta 2,587 775 1,744 68 Osun 2,480 133 2,295 52 Nasarawa 2,283 1,897 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,012 17 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,965 317 1,616 32 Anambra 1,813 195 1,599 19 Akwa Ibom 1,648 582 1,052 14 Abia 1,588 64 1,503 21 Imo 1,586 123 1,432 31 Bauchi 1,420 176 1,227 17 Borno 1,316 78 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 921 487 417 17 Taraba 881 55 804 22 Ekiti 838 87 741 10 Bayelsa 809 39 744 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 0 480 16 Kebbi 412 75 323 14 Cross River 344 20 307 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 226 3 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

