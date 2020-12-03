Nigeria records 343 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 68,303

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 343 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,303.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“343 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-123 Lagos-106 Kaduna-72 Nasarawa-14 Rivers-5 Bauchi-4 Imo-4 Ogun-4 Ekiti-3 Edo-2 Oyo-2 Plateau-2 Akwa Ibom-1 Kano-1.”

343 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-123

Lagos-106

Kaduna-72

Nasarawa-14

Rivers-5

Bauchi-4

Imo-4

Ogun-4

Ekiti-3

Edo-2

Oyo-2

Plateau-2

Akwa Ibom-1

Kano-1 68,303 confirmed

64,291 discharged

1,179 deaths pic.twitter.com/I77auc1qFb — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 3, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.

Nigeria records 343 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 68,303