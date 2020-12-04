Nigeria records 324 new cases of COVID-19, total now 68,627

Nigeria records 324 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 324 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,627.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 4th of December 2020, 324 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 68,627 cases have been confirmed, 64,467 cases have been discharged and 1,179 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 324 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (115), FCT (110), Kaduna (57), Taraba (9), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (6), Bauchi (4), Ekiti (4), Kano(4), Katsina (4) and Rivers (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos23,66050822,926226
FCT7,1017526,26683
Plateau3,9101663,71034
Oyo3,7303223,36345
Kaduna3,3022742,98147
Rivers3,009842,86659
Edo2,705132,580112
Ogun2,2371262,07833
Delta1,824381,73749
Kano1,803441,70554
Ondo1,7281031,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,110421,03929
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0342298824
Osun947292421
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7822674214
Borno745470536
Imo6812464512
Nasarawa50716932513
Benue4962546011
Bayelsa4564838721
Ekiti381353406
Akwa Ibom348183219
Jigawa3311230811
Niger298428212
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Taraba17291576
Sokoto166114817
Yobe1008848
Kebbi931848
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

