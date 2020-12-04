Nigeria records 324 new cases of COVID-19, total now 68,627

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 324 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 68,627.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 4th of December 2020, 324 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 68,627 cases have been confirmed, 64,467 cases have been discharged and 1,179 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 324 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (115), FCT (110), Kaduna (57), Taraba (9), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (6), Bauchi (4), Ekiti (4), Kano(4), Katsina (4) and Rivers (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 23,660 508 22,926 226 FCT 7,101 752 6,266 83 Plateau 3,910 166 3,710 34 Oyo 3,730 322 3,363 45 Kaduna 3,302 274 2,981 47 Rivers 3,009 84 2,866 59 Edo 2,705 13 2,580 112 Ogun 2,237 126 2,078 33 Delta 1,824 38 1,737 49 Kano 1,803 44 1,705 54 Ondo 1,728 103 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,110 42 1,039 29 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 1,034 22 988 24 Osun 947 2 924 21 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 782 26 742 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 681 24 645 12 Nasarawa 507 169 325 13 Benue 496 25 460 11 Bayelsa 456 48 387 21 Ekiti 381 35 340 6 Akwa Ibom 348 18 321 9 Jigawa 331 12 308 11 Niger 298 4 282 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Taraba 172 9 157 6 Sokoto 166 1 148 17 Yobe 100 8 84 8 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

