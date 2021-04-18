Nigeria records 26 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,233

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,233.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 18th of April 2021, 26 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria,
‘Till date, 164233 cases have been confirmed, 154332 cases have been discharged and 2061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 26 new cases are reported from 6 states- Ebonyi (10), Lagos (9), FCT (2), Kano (2), Osun (2), and Oyo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by states below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|58,119
|690
|56,990
|439
|FCT
|19,747
|498
|19,084
|165
|Plateau
|9,046
|7
|8,982
|57
|Kaduna
|9,014
|34
|8,915
|65
|Rivers
|7,060
|63
|6,896
|101
|Oyo
|6,840
|211
|6,506
|123
|Edo
|4,897
|5
|4,707
|185
|Ogun
|4,639
|19
|4,571
|49
|Kano
|3,944
|23
|3,811
|110
|Ondo
|3,226
|1,083
|2,080
|63
|Kwara
|3,120
|251
|2,814
|55
|Delta
|2,617
|802
|1,744
|71
|Osun
|2,574
|37
|2,485
|52
|Nasarawa
|2,380
|1,994
|373
|13
|Enugu
|2,281
|239
|2,013
|29
|Katsina
|2,097
|14
|2,049
|34
|Gombe
|2,034
|4
|1,986
|44
|Ebonyi
|2,030
|33
|1,965
|32
|Anambra
|1,909
|64
|1,826
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,843
|90
|1,739
|14
|Abia
|1,683
|16
|1,645
|22
|Imo
|1,655
|26
|1,592
|37
|Bauchi
|1,540
|8
|1,515
|17
|Borno
|1,337
|99
|1,200
|38
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Adamawa
|1,063
|757
|274
|32
|Niger
|930
|0
|913
|17
|Taraba
|910
|24
|864
|22
|Bayelsa
|885
|25
|834
|26
|Ekiti
|869
|11
|847
|11
|Sokoto
|775
|1
|746
|28
|Jigawa
|527
|26
|485
|16
|Kebbi
|450
|42
|392
|16
|Cross River
|394
|9
|367
|18
|Yobe
|365
|49
|307
|9
|Zamfara
|240
|11
|221
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
26 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Ebonyi-10
Lagos-9
FCT-2
Kano-2
Osun-2
Oyo-1
164,233 confirmed
154,332 discharged
2,061 deaths pic.twitter.com/kI0VQzn0r1
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 18, 2021
