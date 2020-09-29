Nigeria records 187 new COVID-19 cases, total now 58,647

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 187 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 187 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 187 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 58,647.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 29th of September 2020, 187 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

‘Till date, 58647 cases have been confirmed, 49937 cases have been discharged and 1111 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 187 new cases are reported from 13 states in Nigeria- Lagos (74), Plateau (25), Rivers (25), Gombe (19), FCT (19), Osun (10), Kaduna (5), Borno (3), Ogun (2), Katsina (2), Nasarawa (1), Bayelsa (1), Edo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,3843,93015,249205
FCT5,6966494,97077
Plateau3,4258202,57233
Oyo3,2608842,33640
Edo2,626242,495107
Kaduna2,407472,32139
Rivers2,395952,24159
Ogun1,838831,72728
Delta1,8021011,65249
Kano1,737201,66354
Ondo1,631501,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Ebonyi1,04031,00730
Kwara1,0345495525
Abia894148728
Gombe88311174725
Katsina861283524
Osun8373178917
Borno745470536
Bauchi6991766814
Imo56828527112
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa45011232513
Bayelsa399637221
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti321123036
Akwa Ibom28862748
Niger2591523212
Adamawa2402519817
Anambra237521319
Sokoto162114417
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara780735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Low Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s new COVID-19  infection cases increased by 85  last week when compared with the previous week, Tribune Online reports.

A total of 1,053 new cases were reported last week (September 20 – 26)…

Labour Suspends Today’s Strike

THE organised labour in the early hours of Monday announced a suspension of its strike slated to start today over prices of fuel and electricity.

The suspension of the strike action was contained in a communique it signed with representatives of government.

CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants

The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.

CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour

DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.

Nigeria records 187 cases

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Latest News

Oba of Benin warns Wike, others: We don’t want godfathers for our gov

Latest News

Buhari wants IMF to support developing countries with reserved assets

Latest News

FG recovered N700bn through Whistleblower policy

Latest News

COVID-19 cases dropping ― PTF

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More