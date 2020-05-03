Nigeria records 170 new coronavirus cases, total now 2,558

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, said 170 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,558.

It also said that two more persons had died, bringing the total number of deaths to 87.

The NCDC announced this via its verified Twitter handle.

It tweeted: “170 new cases of #COVID19; 39-Lagos, 29-Kano, 24-Ogun, 18-Bauchi, 15-Kaduna, 12-FCT, 12-Sokoto, 8-Katsina, 7-Borno, 3-Nasarawa, 2-Adamawa, 1-Oyo.

“400 have been discharged with 87 deaths recorded.”

A breakdown of cases by states;

170 new cases of #COVID19; 39-Lagos

29-Kano

24-Ogun

18-Bauchi

15-Kaduna

12-FCT

12-Sokoto

8-Katsina

7-Borno

3-Nasarawa

2-Adamawa

1-Oyo 2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 400

Deaths: 87 pic.twitter.com/oy3zTQ1hAy — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 3, 2020

