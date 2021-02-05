Nigeria records 1,624 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 137,654

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,624 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 137,654.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
“On the 5th of February 2021, 1624 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
Till date, 137654 cases have been confirmed, 111639 cases have been discharged and 1641 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1624 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (535), Plateau (183), Osun (98), Akwa Ibom (85), FCT (83), Ondo (77), Nasarawa (72), Edo (69), Oyo (63), Rivers (52), Taraba (48), Ogun (44), Borno(31), Kwara (31), Ekiti (30), Benue (25), Kano (21), Niger (21), Kaduna (18), Abia (15), Delta (10), Bayelsa (7) and Zamfara (6).
:Our discharges today include 831 community recoveries in Lagos State and 85 in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|51,128
|6,402
|44,391
|335
|FCT
|17,646
|6,066
|11,453
|127
|Plateau
|8,251
|467
|7,729
|55
|Kaduna
|7,755
|289
|7,409
|57
|Oyo
|5,745
|1,501
|4,157
|87
|Rivers
|5,688
|725
|4,878
|85
|Edo
|3,960
|689
|3,127
|144
|Ogun
|3,542
|487
|3,011
|44
|Kano
|3,176
|348
|2,739
|89
|Ondo
|2,416
|285
|2,080
|51
|Delta
|2,387
|591
|1,744
|52
|Kwara
|2,069
|474
|1,554
|41
|Nasarawa
|1,956
|1,570
|373
|13
|Katsina
|1,878
|63
|1,788
|27
|Enugu
|1,829
|297
|1,511
|21
|Osun
|1,794
|508
|1,253
|33
|Gombe
|1,710
|159
|1,509
|42
|Ebonyi
|1,492
|217
|1,245
|30
|Abia
|1,338
|113
|1,212
|13
|Imo
|1,194
|266
|910
|18
|Bauchi
|1,164
|3
|1,144
|17
|Anambra
|1,053
|700
|334
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,051
|468
|569
|14
|Borno
|1,040
|153
|850
|37
|Benue
|917
|351
|546
|20
|Niger
|810
|379
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|759
|21
|712
|26
|Bayelsa
|695
|35
|636
|24
|Adamawa
|673
|405
|240
|28
|Ekiti
|632
|131
|492
|9
|Jigawa
|482
|72
|399
|11
|Taraba
|481
|87
|379
|15
|Kebbi
|270
|4
|253
|13
|Yobe
|241
|34
|199
|8
|Zamfara
|215
|12
|195
|8
|Cross River
|212
|2
|198
|12
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
