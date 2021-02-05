Nigeria records 1,624 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 137,654

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,624 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 137,654.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 5th of February 2021, 1624 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 137654 cases have been confirmed, 111639 cases have been discharged and 1641 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1624 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (535), Plateau (183), Osun (98), Akwa Ibom (85), FCT (83), Ondo (77), Nasarawa (72), Edo (69), Oyo (63), Rivers (52), Taraba (48), Ogun (44), Borno(31), Kwara (31), Ekiti (30), Benue (25), Kano (21), Niger (21), Kaduna (18), Abia (15), Delta (10), Bayelsa (7) and Zamfara (6).

:Our discharges today include 831 community recoveries in Lagos State and 85 in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 51,128 6,402 44,391 335 FCT 17,646 6,066 11,453 127 Plateau 8,251 467 7,729 55 Kaduna 7,755 289 7,409 57 Oyo 5,745 1,501 4,157 87 Rivers 5,688 725 4,878 85 Edo 3,960 689 3,127 144 Ogun 3,542 487 3,011 44 Kano 3,176 348 2,739 89 Ondo 2,416 285 2,080 51 Delta 2,387 591 1,744 52 Kwara 2,069 474 1,554 41 Nasarawa 1,956 1,570 373 13 Katsina 1,878 63 1,788 27 Enugu 1,829 297 1,511 21 Osun 1,794 508 1,253 33 Gombe 1,710 159 1,509 42 Ebonyi 1,492 217 1,245 30 Abia 1,338 113 1,212 13 Imo 1,194 266 910 18 Bauchi 1,164 3 1,144 17 Anambra 1,053 700 334 19 Akwa Ibom 1,051 468 569 14 Borno 1,040 153 850 37 Benue 917 351 546 20 Niger 810 379 417 14 Sokoto 759 21 712 26 Bayelsa 695 35 636 24 Adamawa 673 405 240 28 Ekiti 632 131 492 9 Jigawa 482 72 399 11 Taraba 481 87 379 15 Kebbi 270 4 253 13 Yobe 241 34 199 8 Zamfara 215 12 195 8 Cross River 212 2 198 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

