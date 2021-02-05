Nigeria records 1,624 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 137,654

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,624 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 137,654.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 5th of February 2021, 1624 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 137654 cases have been confirmed, 111639 cases have been discharged and 1641 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1624 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (535), Plateau (183), Osun (98), Akwa Ibom (85), FCT (83), Ondo (77), Nasarawa (72), Edo (69), Oyo (63), Rivers (52), Taraba (48), Ogun (44), Borno(31), Kwara (31), Ekiti (30), Benue (25), Kano (21), Niger (21), Kaduna (18), Abia (15), Delta (10), Bayelsa (7) and Zamfara (6).

:Our discharges today include 831 community recoveries in Lagos State and 85 in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos51,1286,40244,391335
FCT17,6466,06611,453127
Plateau8,2514677,72955
Kaduna7,7552897,40957
Oyo5,7451,5014,15787
Rivers5,6887254,87885
Edo3,9606893,127144
Ogun3,5424873,01144
Kano3,1763482,73989
Ondo2,4162852,08051
Delta2,3875911,74452
Kwara2,0694741,55441
Nasarawa1,9561,57037313
Katsina1,878631,78827
Enugu1,8292971,51121
Osun1,7945081,25333
Gombe1,7101591,50942
Ebonyi1,4922171,24530
Abia1,3381131,21213
Imo1,19426691018
Bauchi1,16431,14417
Anambra1,05370033419
Akwa Ibom1,05146856914
Borno1,04015385037
Benue91735154620
Niger81037941714
Sokoto7592171226
Bayelsa6953563624
Adamawa67340524028
Ekiti6321314929
Jigawa4827239911
Taraba4818737915
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Zamfara215121958
Cross River212219812
Kogi5032

