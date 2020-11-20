Nigeria records 143 new cases of COVID-19, total now 65,982

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 143 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,982.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 20th of November 2020, 143 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 65982 cases have been confirmed, 61782 cases have been discharged and 1165 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 143 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (70), Kaduna (25), FCT (22), Ogun (11), Plateau (4), Oyo (4), Ekiti (3), Osun (2), Edo (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,8361,26521,351220
FCT6,4444215,94182
Plateau3,737483,65633
Oyo3,7023203,33745
Rivers2,942992,78459
Kaduna2,8391052,68747
Edo2,691212,559111
Ogun2,1451042,01031
Delta1,823371,73749
Kano1,771271,69054
Ondo1,7271021,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,088331,02827
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina9701393324
Osun9441291220
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7521872014
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4262338221
Ekiti351123336
Jigawa327830811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Niger2861026412
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba156111396
Kebbi931848
Yobe9213718
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi Welcome Baby Boy

After two years of marriage and waiting on the Lord, the Ooni of Ife and his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, on Wednesday, announced the arrival of a baby boy into the royal house of Oduduwa.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

You might also like
Latest News

Corruption allegations at anti-graft agency an abomination, says Buhari

Latest News

FG offers ASUU cumulative sum of N65bn to end strike

Latest News

UPDATE: Salami-led committee wants policemen in EFCC sacked

Latest News

#EndSARS: PDP demands independent truth commission

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More