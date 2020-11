Nigeria records 143 new cases of COVID-19, total now 65,982

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,982.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 20th of November 2020, 143 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 65982 cases have been confirmed, 61782 cases have been discharged and 1165 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 143 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (70), Kaduna (25), FCT (22), Ogun (11), Plateau (4), Oyo (4), Ekiti (3), Osun (2), Edo (1), Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,836 1,265 21,351 220 FCT 6,444 421 5,941 82 Plateau 3,737 48 3,656 33 Oyo 3,702 320 3,337 45 Rivers 2,942 99 2,784 59 Kaduna 2,839 105 2,687 47 Edo 2,691 21 2,559 111 Ogun 2,145 104 2,010 31 Delta 1,823 37 1,737 49 Kano 1,771 27 1,690 54 Ondo 1,727 102 1,585 40 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,088 33 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 970 13 933 24 Osun 944 12 912 20 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Abia 926 9 908 9 Bauchi 752 18 720 14 Borno 745 4 705 36 Imo 662 37 613 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 485 147 325 13 Bayelsa 426 23 382 21 Ekiti 351 12 333 6 Jigawa 327 8 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Niger 286 10 264 12 Anambra 285 1 265 19 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 156 11 139 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Yobe 92 13 71 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

