Nigeria records 136 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 58,198

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,198.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 26th of September 2020, 136 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58198 cases have been confirmed, 49722 cases have been discharged and 1106 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 136 new cases are reported from 16 states in Nigeria; Lagos (41), Ogun (27), Rivers (19), Abia (10), Oyo (6), Plateau (6), Bauchi (5), Ondo (5), Ekiti (4), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ebonyi (2), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Osun (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,2153,76415,246205
FCT5,6446094,95877
Plateau3,3798342,51233
Oyo3,2548792,33639
Edo2,623302,486107
Kaduna2,393632,29337
Rivers2,324592,20659
Ogun1,823711,72428
Delta1,8021011,65249
Kano1,737221,66154
Ondo1,625451,54535
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Ebonyi1,04031,00730
Kwara1,0284895525
Abia891368478
Gombe8649774225
Katsina848182324
Osun8272678417
Borno741270336
Bauchi6971566814
Imo56628327112
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa44911132513
Bayelsa398637121
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti321202956
Akwa Ibom28882728
Niger2591523212
Anambra237521319
Adamawa2342019816
Sokoto162114417
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara780735
Yobe769598
Kogi5032

