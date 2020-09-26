Nigeria records 136 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 58,198

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,198.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 26th of September 2020, 136 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58198 cases have been confirmed, 49722 cases have been discharged and 1106 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 136 new cases are reported from 16 states in Nigeria; Lagos (41), Ogun (27), Rivers (19), Abia (10), Oyo (6), Plateau (6), Bauchi (5), Ondo (5), Ekiti (4), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ebonyi (2), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Osun (1), Yobe (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,215 3,764 15,246 205 FCT 5,644 609 4,958 77 Plateau 3,379 834 2,512 33 Oyo 3,254 879 2,336 39 Edo 2,623 30 2,486 107 Kaduna 2,393 63 2,293 37 Rivers 2,324 59 2,206 59 Ogun 1,823 71 1,724 28 Delta 1,802 101 1,652 49 Kano 1,737 22 1,661 54 Ondo 1,625 45 1,545 35 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,040 3 1,007 30 Kwara 1,028 48 955 25 Abia 891 36 847 8 Gombe 864 97 742 25 Katsina 848 1 823 24 Osun 827 26 784 17 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 697 15 668 14 Imo 566 283 271 12 Benue 481 58 413 10 Nasarawa 449 111 325 13 Bayelsa 398 6 371 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 321 20 295 6 Akwa Ibom 288 8 272 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Anambra 237 5 213 19 Adamawa 234 20 198 16 Sokoto 162 1 144 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 76 9 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

