Yultide: FCT Police reads riot act to criminals

As the Yultide approaches, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Abuja has warned criminals operating in the territory to end their nefarious activities with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking during a media briefing at the command, the FCT Commisioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, warned criminals to steer clear off the territory or face the consequences of their actions.

He also warned against the use of fireworks within the territory as police operatives have been directed to enforce the existing ban order on use of fireworks in the command.

He said the command had deployed personnel in and around FCT to ensure law and order before, during and after the celebrations.

According to him, “yhe security of the Federal Capital Territory remains the crux of our mandate as an institution, hence, we have mapped out strategies to effectively perform our responsibilities especially in view of the approaching Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“In this regard, the command has massively deployed personnel to flashpoints in and around the FCT. As a follow up to this, we have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime fighting strategies and constant raids on blackspots especially drug spots,” he said.

CP Bala Ciroma maintained that in line with the global paradigm shift in policing, the command had continued to improve upon its community policing strategies by regularly engaging the community to provide actionable intelligence for proactive policing within the FCT.

According to him, “at this juncture, I want to sound a note of warning to criminal elements within the FCT to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law.

“Also, I wish to reiterate the ban on the use of fireworks (also known as knock out) within the FCT, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. Hence, parents and guardians are enjoined to prevail upon their wards ahead of the festive period.”

On the crime situation in the command, the CP stated that 31 suspects were arrested following a coordinated stop and search operation by the crack detectives attached to the command.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the criminals include one light blue unregistered Toyota Matrix, three locally made pistols, nine mobile phones and six ATM cards of different banks.

“The rest include one locally made pump action rifle, two locally made pistols, one locally fabricated better pistol, 19 live cartridges, four rounds of live ammunition, five mobile phones, one utlass, and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said that the suspects have confessed to being responsible for car theft and several atrocities perpetrated within the territory.

While assuring that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation, he thanked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu; Minister of Police Affairs, Muhamnad Dingyadi and FCT counterpart Muhammad Bella as well as officers and men of the force for their unflinching support.

