Nigeria recorded more COVID-19 cases, less recoveries, deaths last week

Nigeria’s new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increased last week compared to the previous week.

Last week, between August 16 and 22, Nigeria recorded a total number of 3,137 cases compared to the 2,628 cases recorded in the previous week (August 9 and 15). This shows Nigeria recorded 509 more cases last week.

As at last week, which marked the 34th week since the beginning of the pandemic in Nigeria in February, only 378,023 samples have been tested. 51,905 cases have been confirmed, 38,767 recoveries and 997 deaths.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that there a reduction in the number of tests conducted last week when compared to the previous week. While 27,434 tests were conducted last week. 32,913 samples were tested the previous week.

Tribune Online reports that the number of discharged persons this week was lower than what was recorded the previous week. A total of 2,477 patients recovered and were discharged last week unlike the 3,105 recoveries recorded the previous week.

Six less people died this past week when compared to the previous week. While 23 deaths were reported last week, 29 persons died the penultimate week.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, during last Thursday’s briefing, explained that whereas Nigeria now has the infrastructure to test up to 15,000 per day, the daily records show that tests done for now are between 3,000 and 6,000.

“Our testing infrastructure has been increased to undertake up to 15,000 tests per day but we are currently testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily due mainly to people still not subjecting themselves for testing. I, therefore, want to seize this opportunity to enjoin Nigerians to get tested,” he said.

Confirmed cases so far

51,905 cases have been confirmed, 38,767 cases have been discharged 997 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

See the breakdown of the 51,905 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 17,764 cases, followed by FCT – 4,969, Oyo – 3,036, Edo – 2,520, Plateau – 2,113, Rivers – 2,048, Kaduna – 1,999, Delta – 1,701, Kano – 1,704, Ogun – 1,600, Ondo – 1,501, Enugu – 1,043, Ebonyi – 957, Kwara – 931, Katsina – 771, Osun – 762, Borno – 739, Abia – 739, Gombe – 709, Bauchi – 607, Imo – 521, Benue – 430, Nasarawa – 396, Bayelsa – 356, Jigawa – 322, Akwa Ibom – 271, Niger – 237, Ekiti – 218, Adamawa – 206, Anambra – 181, Sokoto – 156, Kebbi – 90, Cross River – 80, Zamfara – 78, Taraba – 78, Yobe – 67, Kogi – 5.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 298 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Monday, 417 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country.

On Tuesday, 410 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

On Wednesday, 595 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 476 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 340 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 601 new cases were reported in Nigeria.