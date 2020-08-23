Colloquium: Oyinlola, Dambazzau, others extols late Maitama Sule’s virtues

Former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and erstwhile Minister of Interior, Lt Gen Abdulrasak Bello Dambazzau over the weekend extolled the virtues of Late Alhaji Maitama Sule, describing him as an iconic politician who was committed to the unity and peace of Nigeria.

Speaking during a virtual colloquium organised by Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU) in Osogbo, which was held via zoom, the duo charged the nation’s political class to emulate the virtues of Maitama Sule by placing Nigeria’s collective interest above their personal aggrandisement.

Oyinlola, who is the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of CBCIU, recollected that the late Maitama Sule became an emblem of hope and aspiration when the country was faced with myriads of national challenges.

According to him, “Alhaji Maitama Sule stood against military dictatorship and all forms misgovernance, and ultimately stood for peace and unity of Nigeria. No wonder he is fondly called the genius orator and the golden voice by reason of his oratory prowess where he laid emphasis on his greatest dream for Nigeria among leagues of nations.

“Alhaji Maitama Sule’s understanding of Nigeria’s political landscape draws from his years of experience in public service. In 1954, he served as First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Mines and Power. Between 1955 and 1956, he was the Chief Whip, Federal House of Representatives. In 1960, he led a Nigerian delegation to the Conference of Independent African States and became the Head, Public Complaints Commission as pioneer ombudsman in 1976.

“He was a strong advocate of national unity, and stood for justice at home and abroad. He was a man whose vast knowledge of contemporary Nigerian history pulled lifelong friendship and solidarity to him across the Atlantic. He was a man of family value and culture who held local traditions with high esteem.

“Since his demise in 2017, he has been missed. He was a true Nigerian nationalist whose genuine interest and passion for the future of Nigeria cannot be measured. Alhaji Maitama Sule was never tired of expressing his displeasure about the rulership and not the leadership of the country. Without doubt, he served Nigeria and its people selflessly.

“The Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding is the collective heritage of Nigerians and the Black Race all over the world. The mission and vision of the Centre promotes the Black race and focuses on the celebration of great men and women of history. By celebrating Alhaji Maitama Sule, we are only reminding ourselves that we have not only a rich historical past but a past that is worth celebrating today and at all times.”

Similarly, in a paper presented by the biographer of Alhaji Maitama Sule, Comrade Owei Lakemfa at the colloquium, he described the late politician as a unique individual, who was passionately committed to the Nigerian project.

