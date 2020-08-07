The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 443 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 45,687.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 7th of August 2020, 443 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 45687 cases have been confirmed, 32637 cases have been discharged and 936 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 443 new cases are reported from 19 states- Plateau (103), Lagos (70), FCT (60), Ondo (35), Edo (27), Rivers (27), Kaduna (20), Osun (19), Borno (18), Oyo (18), Kwara (11), Adamawa (9), Nasarawa (7), Gombe (6), Bayelsa (4), Imo (4), Bauchi (2), Ogun (2) and Kano (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,697 2,386 13,119 192 FCT 4,301 3,019 1,237 45 Oyo 2,843 1,410 1,402 31 Edo 2,367 186 2,085 96 Rivers 1,938 276 1,609 53 Kano 1,609 252 1,303 54 Delta 1,557 110 1,404 43 Kaduna 1,550 186 1,352 12 Ogun 1,430 187 1,219 24 Plateau 1,397 748 629 20 Ondo 1,278 597 654 27 Enugu 880 377 485 18 Ebonyi 838 19 793 26 Kwara 826 462 343 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 652 48 569 35 Gombe 626 73 530 23 Abia 625 103 517 5 Osun 605 263 329 13 Bauchi 576 36 526 14 Imo 476 318 148 10 Nasarawa 367 136 223 8 Benue 356 285 64 7 Bayelsa 346 22 303 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 234 55 171 8 Niger 226 49 165 12 Adamawa 185 87 86 12 Ekiti 159 81 76 2 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Anambra 142 41 83 18 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 72 13 55 4 Cross River 68 18 42 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

