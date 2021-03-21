Nigeria records 86 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,737

‘The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 86 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,737.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 21st of March 2021, 86 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 161737 cases have been confirmed, 147899 cases have been discharged and 2030 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 86 new cases are reported from 7 states- FCT (33), Lagos (28), Ondo (11), Kano (7), Akwa Ibom (3), Rivers (3), and Kaduna (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 57,273 60 56,787 426
FCT 19,580 3,534 15,890 156
Plateau 9,006 62 8,887 57
Kaduna 8,858 84 8,709 65
Rivers 6,855 113 6,644 98
Oyo 6,823 503 6,204 116
Edo 4,868 79 4,597 192
Ogun 4,610 241 4,320 49
Kano 3,889 27 3,752 110
Ondo 3,157 1,002 2,094 61
Kwara 3,067 204 2,808 55
Delta 2,599 784 1,744 71
Osun 2,508 55 2,401 52
Nasarawa 2,316 1,930 373 13
Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29
Katsina 2,082 18 2,030 34
Gombe 2,025 3 1,978 44
Ebonyi 1,985 15 1,938 32
Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19
Akwa Ibom 1,736 441 1,281 14
Abia 1,649 9 1,619 21
Imo 1,639 68 1,535 36
Bauchi 1,488 204 1,267 17
Borno 1,325 87 1,200 38
Benue 1,188 575 591 22
Adamawa 942 641 270 31
Niger 930 496 417 17
Taraba 910 24 864 22
Ekiti 863 53 799 11
Bayelsa 832 27 779 26
Sokoto 773 4 741 28
Jigawa 503 7 480 16
Kebbi 442 34 392 16
Cross River 357 6 334 17
Yobe 293 25 259 9
Zamfara 231 2 221 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it's a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

 

