Nigeria records 86 new COVID-19 infections, total now 161,737

‘The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 86 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,737.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 21st of March 2021, 86 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 161737 cases have been confirmed, 147899 cases have been discharged and 2030 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 86 new cases are reported from 7 states- FCT (33), Lagos (28), Ondo (11), Kano (7), Akwa Ibom (3), Rivers (3), and Kaduna (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,273 60 56,787 426 FCT 19,580 3,534 15,890 156 Plateau 9,006 62 8,887 57 Kaduna 8,858 84 8,709 65 Rivers 6,855 113 6,644 98 Oyo 6,823 503 6,204 116 Edo 4,868 79 4,597 192 Ogun 4,610 241 4,320 49 Kano 3,889 27 3,752 110 Ondo 3,157 1,002 2,094 61 Kwara 3,067 204 2,808 55 Delta 2,599 784 1,744 71 Osun 2,508 55 2,401 52 Nasarawa 2,316 1,930 373 13 Enugu 2,221 327 1,865 29 Katsina 2,082 18 2,030 34 Gombe 2,025 3 1,978 44 Ebonyi 1,985 15 1,938 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,736 441 1,281 14 Abia 1,649 9 1,619 21 Imo 1,639 68 1,535 36 Bauchi 1,488 204 1,267 17 Borno 1,325 87 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 930 496 417 17 Taraba 910 24 864 22 Ekiti 863 53 799 11 Bayelsa 832 27 779 26 Sokoto 773 4 741 28 Jigawa 503 7 480 16 Kebbi 442 34 392 16 Cross River 357 6 334 17 Yobe 293 25 259 9 Zamfara 231 2 221 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

