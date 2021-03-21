FG flags off disbursement of N20,000 cash to rural women in Osun

No fewer than 3,000 Osun State women across different rural communities in the state will benefit from the federal government cash grants.

The Honourable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq who made this known at the Flag-Off of the program in Osogbo, the state capital, explained that each woman would be entitled to N20,000 cash.

Represented by the Director of Finance and Administration in the ministry, Dr Mathew Dada, Farouq explained that the programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s administration.

She maintained that President Buhari remained on the track of lifting 100 million out of poverty by 2030, urging all stakeholders to remain committed to uplifting the poor and vulnerable in the country.

According to the minister, the “vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years was designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

“Our target in Osun State is to disburse the grant to over 3,500 beneficiaries across the 30 Local Government Councils. In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion, up to 5% of the total number of beneficiaries is allocated to Persons with Disability (PWDs).

“Since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2015, the Federal Government has paid more attention to promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite the economic slump the administration inherited.

“This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion. NSIP is one of the largest social protection programmes in Africa with over $1billion earmarked annually to cause positive change in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable in the country.

“Since its introduction in 2016, the programme has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria. I have personally witnessed the life-changing experiences of people who lived below the poverty line and those that are vulnerable to shocks.

“Over what 12 million households have benefitted from NSIP interventions in the last 5 years. This includes 98,802 pupils in 1,462 public schools receiving 1 meal per day prepared by 1,936 cooks in the Osun State and 15,572 heads of households receiving N5,000.00 monthly cash transfer in the State under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.”

The minister, however, charged the beneficiaries make good use of the grant to contribute towards improving their living standard.

Also, the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, commended President Buhari for his commitment to end poverty in the country.

Oyetola who spoke through the Secretary to Osun State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, said Buhari-led administration has the record of implementing the biggest and the most ambitious social protection programmes in the history of the nation.

He further said that not less than four million citizens are benefiting from different programmes of the Buhari-administration across Nigeria.

