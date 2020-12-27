Nigeria nowhere close to a failed state, APC replies PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress has dismissed the claim of its main rival, the Peoples Democratic Party that Nigeria was gradually becoming a failed state.

Latching on the Financial Times critique of the nation security challenge and poor state of its economy, the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of incompetence.

In his reaction, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, APC claimed Buhari administration was on top of the challenges confronting the nation.

He said: “From the economy to security, it is easy to sum up Nigeria with some recent recorded security incidents and the economic downturn. However, this government has displayed the political will and capacity to contain any criminal/terrorist activity and return the economy to growth.

“President Buhari’s administration which sees the urgent need to have a better policing system for the country and is embarking on sweeping police reforms and supporting community policing is definitely not governing a country close to becoming a failed state.

“Amid the COVID-19 induced economic slowdown, President Buhari’s administration which is stimulating the economy by preventing business collapse; supporting labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture; creating jobs through infrastructural investments in roads, rails, bridges; promoting manufacturing and local production at all levels to attain self-sufficiency in critical sectors of the economy, is definitely not governing a country close to becoming a failed state.”

He further claimed that the main opposition party was painting the country in bad light having been displaced in two consecutive elections from its past time of looting the treasury.

“Nigerians will recall the ignoble pastime of past administrations which will rather bury its head in sand and spin conspiracies in the face of insecurity and engage in voodoo economics to hoodwink Nigerians while national resources were stolen and diverted to political cronies. Those days are gone.

“While the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their hirelings engage in their unfortunate and apparently orchestrated attacks on the Armed Forces and other security services, the APC will rather support their efforts and charge them to do more to further degrade the capacity of terrorists and other criminal elements to attack soft targets.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria nowhere close to a failed state, APC replies PDP