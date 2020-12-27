85-year-old man rapes, impregnates 12-year-old girl in Osun

A 15-year-old girl (name withheld) had been reportedly raped by an octogenarian (85-year-old) Rafiu Abimbola in Isundunrin of Ejigbo local government area of Osun State.

Tribune Online investigations revealed that the girl is now four-month pregnant.

Family sources hinted that the alleged perpetrator of the inhumane act threatened to kill the girl if she reveals the illicit act to anybody, adding this was why she kept mute for so long a time.

The source added that the man vowed to make her run mad if she refuses to control her tongues on the matter.

One of the family members who refused to mention his name stated that the octogenarian had severally raped the innocent girl before it resulted in pregnancy.

The source hinted that the case had been reported to the police station in Ejigbo after it was discovered that the girl was carrying the old man’s baby.

According to him, the discovery of the pregnancy was established after a visit to a hospital in Ejigbo. The result of the pregnancy test showed that the girl was four months old pregnant.

He, however, expressed disappointment that the Divisional Police in Ejigbo released the man the same day, his case was reported to them.

When contacted, the state Police Command spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident and explained that “a 12-year girl with her mother reported the case in the station that one 85-year old man had sexual intercourse with her in September 2020.”

She, however, maintained that investigations are on on the case and that the man in question had been arrested and quizzed while the girl had been taken to hospital for medical attention.

