Sani Kabir, founding member of TheNEWS, PMNEWS is dead

The management of Independent Communications Network Limited (ICNL), publishers of The NEWS and PM NEWS, has announced the death of Alhaji Sani Kabir, one of the founding members of ICNL.

Kabir, according to the management of ICNL, died in the night of 24 December 2020.

Until his death, Sani Kabir was the Sarki Hausawa of Ebute Metta, Lagos.

For many years, he was also the CEO of Peoples Lotto, based in Isolo Lagos.

He was also one of the founding members and directors of The News and PMNEWS.

Kabir studied International Studies at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He graduated in 1990 and went straight into business.

He is survived by a wife and two children.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…