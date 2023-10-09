The Ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Jon Tong Chol has said Nigeria is now politically stable under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ambassador ChoI, who visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday seeking a partnership between the party and the ruling Workers Party of Korea, emphasised the need to exchange ideas between the two Nations.

Ambassador Chol said though the Bola Tinubu administration took over at a difficult time, “it is apparent that the new administration is making progress in the fields of national security and revival of economy.”

According to the Korea envoy, it is consistent stance of the Korean government to further strengthen bilateral ties with Nigeria.

He said: “I see that Nigeria is now politically stable country, and we see the achievements made in fight against terrorist, such as Boko Haram and also the separatist groups.

“The ruling political party of Korea which is the Workers Party of Korea wishes to strengthen ties with your political party.

“So far, we have a sustained cooperation and collaboration between the parties. But we still lack some substance.

“The Workers Party of Korea prioritizes expanding relations with the ruling parties of Nigeria.

“The Workers Party of Korea has successfully led the Korean people to successfully build a socialist country without any derailment in guiding the popular masses.

“I believe some of you are aware of the development in the situation surrounding the Korean peninsula. We have won independence in 1945 from the colonial rule from the imperialist Japan.

“However tragically, the Korean peninsula was divided into two by the outside forces. And the Northern part of the Korean peninsula, which is our country have faced constant military threat and has been sanctioned by the hostile forces.



“That’s why our ruling party chose independent politics to build a self reliance economy and national defense.

“That’s why we rally the masses and formed major policies of the government, so the ruling party’s committee makes the major decisions in the country.

“Under the wise leadership of the Workers Party of Korea, we have so far achieved a lot of success in building a powerful and prosperous country.”

Responding, Ganduje, who welcomed the idea, said strengthening relationship between the two countries is about the development of the people.

Ganduje said: “Every effort from various aspects of development should be encouraged. We need to share experiences. The dichotomy between capitalism and socialism has become less since the demise of Soviets Union.

“The issue of ideology is squarely on development of the people. So, we welcome good relationships between your country and APC in Nigeria. We will welcome invitation by your country and also invite officials from your party in Nigeria.

“It is important to compare the functions of the political parties. It is important to compare the role of the political parties in governance.