‘Nigeria needs to rejig, reprofile agriculture as main source of revenue’

Joseph Affoh, is the founder of Firm Vine Solutions, a multi-service company with special focus on agriculture. He is also the South South Zonal Coordinator, Tomato Agricultural Farmers Development Association of Nigeria (TAFDAN). He tells NURUDEEN ALIMI, in this interview how the company is contributing towards the development of agriculture in the country and why it became imperative for Nigeria to see agriculture as main source of revenue.

CAN you share with us what Firm Vine Solutions Limited is all about?

Firm Vine Solutions Limited is a multi-service company. The company is into farming, processing and packaging of agro-produce, human capacity development and consulting.

How well can you say your company has contributed to the development of agriculture in Nigeria?

The company has has been contributing towards the sustainability of agricultural development through her various training programmes. We know that the more players we have in the agricultural sector the faster the development.

As a company, with keen interest in human capacity development as part of our mission, we have several training packages that gives people the the opportunity to get equipped with various different skills in the agro-allied industry. We offer both free and paid trainings. We have paid training packages that is as low as N1,000.

This is to ensure that more Nigerians have access to information that will enable them build sustainable agribusiness.

We just concluded two batches of free training for private school teachers across Nigeria on food processing and packaging. We had over one thousand of them in attendance. It was an online course. We decided to do that for private school teachers because their income were affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is to enable them have another source of income even by the time they go back to work again.

Do you have any form of partnership with government in a bid to develop agriculture?

We currently do not have any kind of partnership with the government for the development of agriculture in Nigeria. However, we are looking forward to such partnerships with government at different levels and it would be our pleasure to work with the government in this regard.

Can you say Nigeria is actually working along the line of achieving food security?

Going by the different agricultural intervention programmes being put in place by the government, we can say that Nigeria is working towards achieving food security. Though a lot still have to be done especially in the area of implementation. There are so many laudable agricultural programmes that are yet to be fully implemented.

Would you say Nigeria is practicing agriculture the way it should particularly as it is being practiced in other African countries and some other developed countries of the world?

Nigeria is not practicing agriculture the way other African and some developed countries are doing because we have other resources to sustain the nation’s economy. Agriculture was once the economic backbone of Nigeria. But it is no longer so. Attention has been diverted to oil. Nigeria can still go back to agriculture fully while making other natural resources an additional source of income. COVID-19 has further proven to us that we cannot rely on crude oil but agriculture is here to stay because it has always stood the test of time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…

Industrial Unrest Looms In University System, NASU, SSANU Warn

The varsity workers, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Associated Institutions (NASU), said on Thursday that they would immediately commence a nationwide strike as soon as the university system reopens after the COVID-19 lockdown…