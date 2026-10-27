Nigeria, Japan move to establish industrial, investment hub

Nigeria and Japan are considering the establishment of a joint industrial and investment hub to boost business partnerships, technology transfer and industrial development as both countries seek to translate 66 years of diplomatic relations into tangible economic gains.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, made the proposal during a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The minister said the proposed hub would facilitate investment, strengthen industrial capacity and improve access to the wider African market, urging the Japanese Embassy to support the development of a practical roadmap for the initiative.

She also called for the implementation of agreements reached at the 10th Nigeria–Japan Special Partnership Forum held in Abuja on August 27, 2026, through concrete programmes, investment commitments and regular consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

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“The outcomes of the Forum must be translated into concrete programmes, investment commitments and measurable development outcomes,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

She urged Nigerian and Japanese companies to explore joint ventures, local content development, skills transfer and integration into Japanese supply chains, while encouraging greater involvement of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in connecting investors with credible Nigerian businesses and public-sector partners.

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to a strategic and mutually beneficial partnership with Japan, expressing appreciation for the Asian country’s longstanding development assistance.

On energy cooperation, she welcomed Japan’s interest in resilient energy systems and critical-mineral supply chains, calling for increased investment in solid minerals, gas development, cleaner energy technologies and industrial decarbonisation.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also highlighted Japan’s development cooperation through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), particularly in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, education and technical training.

She welcomed a JICA-supported $10 million initiative to strengthen Nigeria’s startup ecosystem through catalytic capital and institutional development in partnership with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

The minister said stronger economic cooperation would help both countries build on existing relations and expand opportunities for investment, industrialisation and shared prosperity.

On regional security, she acknowledged Japan’s contributions to peacebuilding, humanitarian assistance and stabilisation efforts in Nigeria and West Africa.

She reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability through the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, while urging Japan to sustain its support for African-led peace and development initiatives.

The minister also called for continued dialogue to address visa-related challenges and facilitate legitimate travel for businesspeople, students, researchers, government officials and tourists.

“Existing cordial relations between both countries can be translated into a more dynamic partnership focused on investment, industrialisation, technology transfer and shared prosperity,” she said.

In his remarks, the Japanese ambassador reaffirmed his country’s desire to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nigeria, describing the country as a strategic African giant.

Hideo also assured that visa-related issues would be handled expeditiously.

The meeting formed part of efforts by both countries to strengthen commercial ties and expand cooperation beyond their longstanding diplomatic relations, with emphasis on investment, industrial development and technology transfer.