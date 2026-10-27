NYCN president seeks probe into deaths of 10 persons in Rivers waterways

The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, has called for an investigation into the deaths of 10 persons at Robertkiri along the Kula waterways in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Sukubo, a prominent stakeholder in Kula Kingdom, said the call followed an incident that reportedly occurred on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Sukubo urged Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to set up an investigative panel to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. He also announced plans for a 21-day protest to demand justice for the victims and their families.

He alleged that the incident occurred amid unresolved issues between members of the host communities and the Ibeto Group, whose crude oil vessel, christened Anambra Basin, was being moved out of the area.

Sukubo alleged that the incident involved the vessel and two tugboats identified as Delta Runner and Laura-V.

According to him, “The deceased were members of satellite communities and fishing settlements in Kula who had raised concerns about pollution of waterways, fishing ports and creeks, compliance with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act relating to host communities, and outstanding payments to local vendors.

“We call on the Federal Government, relevant ministries and human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, to intervene and ensure that the concerns of the affected communities receive appropriate attention.

“We appeal to His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to set up a panel to investigate this matter.

“We shall embark on a 21-day protest, starting next week, involving 51,000 youths to demand justice for the deceased and their families. The planned protest would include a march to the Port Harcourt residence of the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Ibeto Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto, as well as demonstrations at the group’s businesses in Rivers State.

“The proposed action is intended to draw attention to the deaths and the concerns of the affected communities.”

Sukubo urged all relevant parties to cooperate with the investigation and called for a transparent process to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He stressed the need to ensure justice for the victims’ families and address the concerns of the host communities.

Last Tuesday, at least 10 people were feared dead after a boat reportedly capsized during a confrontation over an oil spill at OML-55 in the community.

Meanwhile, Max Shipping Services Limited, the owner of Anambra Basin FSO, denied the involvement of its chairman, Chief Cletus Ibeto, in the recent incidents.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by its legal officer, Ikeh Chidimma Sylvia, the company said Ibeto did not authorise the deployment of armed personnel to confront the protesters.

The company explained that its involvement was limited to retrieving its vessel, which had been hired to Menal Technical Services Limited under a Marine Equipment Hire Agreement dated September 20, 2024, and subsequently amended through an addendum.