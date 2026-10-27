Oyo ranks third nationally in business environment — Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said the state ranks third in Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, attributing the achievement to deliberate government policies and sustained investment in economic infrastructure.

Makinde urged stakeholders in the business community to sustain the progress and maximise available opportunities, stressing that economic prosperity depends on the ability to translate opportunities into tangible benefits.

The governor spoke on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Oyo State International Trade Fair, held at the Permanent Trade Fair Complex, Samonda, Ibadan.

The fair, jointly organised by the Oyo State Government and the Oyo State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OYCCIMA), is themed “Trade Without Borders: Connecting Oyo Entrepreneurs to Africa’s Business Opportunities.”

Represented by the Commissioner for Investment, Trade, Cooperatives and Industry, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, Makinde called for stronger collaboration between the government and chambers of commerce to ensure effective policy implementation and sustainable economic growth.

He said Oyo State’s seven geopolitical zones were interconnected, creating opportunities for expanded economic activities, investment and trade.

The governor also highlighted the state’s membership of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), describing it as an opportunity to position local businesses for greater participation in continental trade.

He said the theme of the fair reflected the growing need for collaboration in an increasingly interconnected world, urging OYCCIMA to strengthen its relationships with the West African Chamber, the Pan-African Chamber and the World Chamber of Commerce.

According to him, the state government and OYCCIMA must work together to create economic value, generate employment and support entrepreneurs.

“OYCCIMA and the Oyo State Government are mutually dependent and must work together to create value, generate employment and support entrepreneurs,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Olajide Okesade, who also represented the commissioner, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic growth through collaboration, value addition and the promotion of locally made products, particularly in the agricultural sector.

He said strengthening local production and adding value to agricultural produce would help expand economic opportunities and improve the competitiveness of businesses in the state.

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Engr. Dr Jani Ibrahim, represented by Chief Kola Akosile, described the trade fair as an important platform for enterprise development, the promotion of Nigerian products and services, and the strengthening of investment partnerships.

He said the theme was timely and aligned with the objectives of AfCFTA, which provides access to a continental market of about 1.4 billion people, with a combined gross domestic product estimated at $3.4 trillion.

Ibrahim reaffirmed NACCIMA’s commitment to advocating policies that would improve the business environment, support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and strengthen partnerships among government agencies, financial institutions, development partners and private businesses.

Earlier, the President of OYCCIMA, Mr Niran Adewoyin, said the 2026 trade fair was designed to move beyond conventional exhibitions and promote economic integration, market expansion, innovation and sustainable prosperity.

Adewoyin commended Makinde for providing an enabling environment for local industries and investors to grow, expand their operations and contribute to the state’s economy.

He assured participants that the chamber would continue to serve as a bridge between the government and the business community.

In separate goodwill messages, the President of the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (IBCCIMA), Chief Emmanuel Ogunnaike, and the Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekeen Abass, called on the government to protect farmers’ interests and adopt proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.

The event attracted exhibitors, traders, market leaders, government officials and other stakeholders from the public and private sectors.