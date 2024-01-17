Nigerian Film Festival Association (NFFA), has lauded President Bola Tinubu over his recent appointments into the leadership positions in the creative industry of the country.

The NFFA, an umbrella body of all film festivals in Nigeria, congratulated all the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officers of various agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy.

A statement by the Uche Agbo-led association thanked President Tinubu for appointing qualified persons into those positions and expressed optimism that they will take the creative industry to a new height.

Signed by Publicity Secretary of the Association, Kate Ezeigbo the NFFA said; “We must thank President Bola Tinubu for some of the choices made as this connotes ‘A Renewed Hope’ for the entertainment industry, especially Nollywood as round pegs have been placed in round holes.

“As an association, we look forward to seeing a leadership that will rightly position film festivals in our dear country as we look forward to working with you all.”

