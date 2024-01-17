President Bola Tinubu has expressed worry that the explosion which occurred on Tuesday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital might have been caused by the activities of illegal miners.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the president expressed sadness over the devastating explosion.

The statement noted that the explosion killed two persons and wounded about 80 others.

It also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

“It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished,” the President said.

Tinubu commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State and called on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy with alacrity.

President Tinubu directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…