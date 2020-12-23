Nigeria confirms 1,133 new COVID-19 cases, total now 80,922

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,133 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 80,922.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
“On the 23rd of December 2020, 1,133 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 80,922 cases have been confirmed, 69,274 cases have been discharged and 1,236 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1,133 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (397), FCT (357), Kaduna (81), Plateau (63), Katsina (46), Sokoto (32), Oyo (28), Ogun (21), Kano (19), Rivers (18), Osun (13), Edo (12), Niger (12), Bayelsa (11), Borno (11), Bauchi (8), Jigawa (2), and Ondo (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|27,488
|2,766
|24,484
|238
|FCT
|10,479
|3,539
|6,846
|94
|Kaduna
|4,709
|669
|3,990
|50
|Plateau
|4,367
|375
|3,958
|34
|Oyo
|3,821
|401
|3,374
|46
|Rivers
|3,311
|204
|3,045
|62
|Edo
|2,802
|72
|2,617
|113
|Ogun
|2,410
|176
|2,200
|34
|Kano
|2,100
|250
|1,792
|58
|Delta
|1,843
|57
|1,737
|49
|Ondo
|1,795
|64
|1,690
|41
|Katsina
|1,488
|251
|1,210
|27
|Enugu
|1,376
|34
|1,321
|21
|Kwara
|1,328
|203
|1,094
|31
|Gombe
|1,192
|209
|952
|31
|Ebonyi
|1,091
|24
|1,037
|30
|Osun
|992
|29
|940
|23
|Abia
|983
|16
|957
|10
|Bauchi
|912
|85
|813
|14
|Borno
|789
|48
|705
|36
|Imo
|734
|61
|661
|12
|Nasarawa
|630
|292
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|518
|76
|421
|21
|Benue
|515
|44
|460
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|413
|57
|347
|9
|Ekiti
|405
|19
|380
|6
|Niger
|393
|81
|300
|12
|Jigawa
|389
|52
|326
|11
|Adamawa
|355
|96
|238
|21
|Anambra
|299
|6
|274
|19
|Sokoto
|279
|75
|187
|17
|Taraba
|207
|23
|177
|7
|Yobe
|176
|45
|123
|8
|Kebbi
|155
|12
|135
|8
|Cross River
|94
|0
|82
|12
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
1,133 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-397
FCT-357
Kaduna-81
Plateau-63
Katsina-46
Sokoto-32
Oyo-28
Ogun-21
Kano-19
Rivers-18
Osun-13
Edo-12
Niger-12
Bayelsa-11
Borno-11
Bauchi-8
Jigawa-2
Ondo-2
80,922 confirmed
69,274 discharged
1,236 deaths pic.twitter.com/8sn4iqMUoK
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 23, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week
Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.
[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)
A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…
Nigeria confirms 1133 new COVID-19 cases, total now 80,922
Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ
THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…
Nigeria confirms 1133 new COVID-19 cases, total now 80,922
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided