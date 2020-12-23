Nigeria confirms 1,133 new COVID-19 cases, total now 80,922

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,133 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 80,922.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 23rd of December 2020, 1,133 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 80,922 cases have been confirmed, 69,274 cases have been discharged and 1,236 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1,133 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (397), FCT (357), Kaduna (81), Plateau (63), Katsina (46), Sokoto (32), Oyo (28), Ogun (21), Kano (19), Rivers (18), Osun (13), Edo (12), Niger (12), Bayelsa (11), Borno (11), Bauchi (8), Jigawa (2), and Ondo (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 27,488 2,766 24,484 238 FCT 10,479 3,539 6,846 94 Kaduna 4,709 669 3,990 50 Plateau 4,367 375 3,958 34 Oyo 3,821 401 3,374 46 Rivers 3,311 204 3,045 62 Edo 2,802 72 2,617 113 Ogun 2,410 176 2,200 34 Kano 2,100 250 1,792 58 Delta 1,843 57 1,737 49 Ondo 1,795 64 1,690 41 Katsina 1,488 251 1,210 27 Enugu 1,376 34 1,321 21 Kwara 1,328 203 1,094 31 Gombe 1,192 209 952 31 Ebonyi 1,091 24 1,037 30 Osun 992 29 940 23 Abia 983 16 957 10 Bauchi 912 85 813 14 Borno 789 48 705 36 Imo 734 61 661 12 Nasarawa 630 292 325 13 Bayelsa 518 76 421 21 Benue 515 44 460 11 Akwa Ibom 413 57 347 9 Ekiti 405 19 380 6 Niger 393 81 300 12 Jigawa 389 52 326 11 Adamawa 355 96 238 21 Anambra 299 6 274 19 Sokoto 279 75 187 17 Taraba 207 23 177 7 Yobe 176 45 123 8 Kebbi 155 12 135 8 Cross River 94 0 82 12 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

