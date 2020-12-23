Nigeria confirms 1,133 new COVID-19 cases, total now 80,922

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,133 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 80,922.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 23rd of December 2020, 1,133 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 80,922 cases have been confirmed, 69,274 cases have been discharged and 1,236 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1,133 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (397), FCT (357), Kaduna (81), Plateau (63), Katsina (46), Sokoto (32), Oyo (28), Ogun (21), Kano (19), Rivers (18), Osun (13), Edo (12), Niger (12), Bayelsa (11), Borno (11), Bauchi (8), Jigawa (2), and Ondo (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos27,4882,76624,484238
FCT10,4793,5396,84694
Kaduna4,7096693,99050
Plateau4,3673753,95834
Oyo3,8214013,37446
Rivers3,3112043,04562
Edo2,802722,617113
Ogun2,4101762,20034
Kano2,1002501,79258
Delta1,843571,73749
Ondo1,795641,69041
Katsina1,4882511,21027
Enugu1,376341,32121
Kwara1,3282031,09431
Gombe1,19220995231
Ebonyi1,091241,03730
Osun9922994023
Abia9831695710
Bauchi9128581314
Borno7894870536
Imo7346166112
Nasarawa63029232513
Bayelsa5187642121
Benue5154446011
Akwa Ibom413573479
Ekiti405193806
Niger3938130012
Jigawa3895232611
Adamawa3559623821
Anambra299627419
Sokoto2797518717
Taraba207231777
Yobe176451238
Kebbi155121358
Cross River9408212
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

