Kehinde Adesina, a US-based Nigerian who learnt Chinese in five months and French in nine months, is a multimedia production expert and a conservation enthusiast. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his experience and challenges learning French and Chinese and how Nigeria can develop by embracing its diversity, among other issues.

You started your language studies in French. What circumstances made you develop an interest in Chinese to the point of going to China to study it?

It all began in Nigeria, where I enrolled in French studies at the Nigerian French Language Village from January 2013 to September 2013. After graduation, I moved to the Université d’AbomeyCalavi, Benin Republic, in October 2013, for a more intense and advanced French language study. However, my path took an unexpected turn when I encountered communication challenges because my classmates and professors spoke little French and more Fon, Mina, and other local languages.

I decided to explore Chinese because I was intrigued by China’s economic prowess, technological and industrial growth, and burgeoning influence in Africa. I saw learning Mandarin as a gateway to understanding a dynamic culture and tapping into emerging opportunities.

Which universities did you attend in China, and which courses did you study at those universities?

I studied at the Hebei University of Economics and Business (HUEB) in Hebei, China, where I obtained a Diploma in Chinese Language from September 2015 to June 2016 through the Confucius Institute Scholarship. Additionally, I attended Beijing Normal University (BNU) from September 2016 to June 2020 for my Bachelor of Arts in Communication through the Beijing Government Scholarship and for an additional two semesters out of six from September 2020 to June 2021, during which I completed coursework in a Master’s in Drama, Film, and Television through the Chinese Government Scholarship.

How long did it take you to master the Chinese language? What were the challenges you faced learning the language, and how did you overcome the challenges?

Surpassing my nine-month French feat, I ‘conquered’ Mandarin in just five months. At first, speaking Chinese was a little difficult. However, I immersed myself in Chinese songs and TV shows and actively sought opportunities to converse with Chinese business owners in Benin, and I quickly progressed. Despite some classmates having a head start, I outpaced them within weeks.

To refine my skills further, I secured a Chinese-French-English translation job at the Chinese Center for Economic and Commercial Development in Benin (also known as Benin Center) through my school in March 2014. Though intense, balancing work and studies proved challenging, the experience enriched my proficiency.

In what ways did the Chinese language and culture influence your life and career compared to living in the United States?

The Chinese language and culture have had a big impact on my life and career. In China, I saw how they blend tradition with progress, which inspired me as a communicator bridging cultures. I’ve learned Mandarin and gained a deep understanding of Chinese society. My job as a multilingual interpreter and translator taught me the importance of respectful intercultural communication. I even got scholarships from Chinese institutions, showing my dedication to excellence. On the other hand, living in the United States has opened my eyes to a rich cultural tapestry, a warm, diverse, and inclusive community that makes me feel at home. And I appreciate a work environment that prioritises humanity and encourages a purpose-driven career.

What three things about the Chinese do you want Nigerians to emulate?

The blend of Chinese cultural heritage with modernisation deeply resonates with me as a multilingual communicator. With its diverse cultures, Nigeria can follow suit by drawing from our traditions rather than just replicating foreign models. Revitalising indigenous languages, promoting cultural education, and preserving our heritage can lead us toward a brighter future without forsaking our identity. Embracing diversity fosters innovation, enabling us to navigate modernisation while staying rooted in our cultural essence.

Nigerians can also learn from the Chinese people’s skilful integration of technology and conservation. In 2020, I created a documentary, ‘The Conservator’, as part of the Looking China Youth Film Project, highlighting the conservation of Jingxi rice – a rice production that dates back to the 17th century. This film showcases how technology and the act of volunteering are used to uphold cultural heritage in China. Emulating China’s proactive approach to using technology for cultural sustainability and historical preservation can benefit Nigeria, enhancing education, commerce, infrastructure, and innovation across various sectors.

Lastly, the Chinese people exemplify a commitment to production and infrastructure development, traits that are also common in the United States and which Nigerians could emulate. I witnessed their unwavering dedication to constructing robust infrastructure, ensuring security, and providing reliable utilities. China’s status as a global manufacturing powerhouse stems from cheap labour and a robust business ecosystem, low taxes, and export policies that incentivise production. The evolution of business ecosystems in cities like Shenzhen — a hub for the electronics industry — showcases the benefits of a networked approach to production. Nigerians can learn from China’s success and focus on production, investing in infrastructure to unlock its potential as Africa’s manufacturing hub. By prioritising these areas, Nigeria can propel its development forward.

What motivated you to leave China for the United States? And how were you able to cope with the change of environment in terms of work, finance, and cultural differences?

My departure from China was because of a family emergency. But I moved to the US due to the COVID-19 experience in China. The pandemic had cast a stark light on the discrimination faced by black individuals and Africans in China, where even I, despite five years in Beijing, was subjected to unjust treatment. This discriminatory environment, exemplified by being barred from essential events, drove me to relocate to the USA, which is a more diverse and inclusive environment with opportunities for one to thrive. Despite arriving during COVID, life continued relatively normally for me as long as I adhered to the government’s COVID protocols.

Having lived in Nigeria, Benin, and China, adapting to the US wasn’t jarring, thanks to my diverse background. Financially, a fully-funded master’s programme eased the burden, allowing me to focus on academia. However, navigating the American job market presented its own set of challenges. Yet, the move opened doors to a more promising future, with better professional prospects and a welcoming atmosphere conducive to growth.

What course or programme are you doing in the US, and how does your language and communication experience help you to do the course/job?

I graduated with a Master of Arts in Communication at the University of Illinois Springfield. Currently, I work as an Illini Science Policy Fellow at the University of Illinois Extension and as a media production coordinator at the Illinois Department of Agriculture. My focus is promoting conservation and sustainable farming practices in Illinois. I have strong communication skills, which I use to explain complicated policies and scientific ideas in simple terms.

I spread information through social media, newsletters, and multimedia, collaborating with local groups to ensure the public understands government initiatives. I also share stories to show the real impact of conservation efforts to inspire action. In my role at the Illinois Department of Agriculture, I lead conversations on conservation, farming innovation, and food security, aiming for a more sustainable future in Illinois agriculture and beyond.

Where do you see yourself in five years in your language and communication education and career?

My long-term goal is to contribute to a well-informed and engaged society, ultimately making a meaningful impact on sustainability and societal progress.

In five years, I envision myself at the forefront of combating mis(dis)information and promoting adequate communication as a communication consultant. Utilising my multilingual proficiency and multicultural experiences, I will continue to bridge gaps between nations, contribute to democratic values, and safeguard and educate the public through strategic communication. Additionally, my expertise will extend to advancing conservation communication by employing digital storytelling to educate and engage the public on climate change, soil health, and sustainability. Through multimedia content and educational initiatives, I aim to inspire conservation practices and cultivate interest in agroecology among future generations, contributing to a well-informed and environmentally conscious society.

In a profile article about you published in the Beijing National University News Network, you said you were working on a documentary you intend to finish before you are 35 years old. What is the documentary about?

In 2020, I directed, shot, and co-produced a short documentary titled ‘The Conservator’ — a documentary film for the Looking China Youth Film Project. It was the story of Du Zhendong, the president of the Jingxi Rice Culture Research Society, Beijing, China, and Jingxi rice, which carries historical weight and is endowed with new value in the flow of time. I am also currently working with my partner on another documentary focusing on the acculturation of international students in America.

If you were to choose between a French woman and a Chinese woman for marriage, which would you choose and why?

I would choose a Nigerian woman because that is where my heart lies.

Do you see yourself coming back to Nigeria to teach, invest, or engage in any venture? And, what do you miss about Nigeria while in the US?

Absolutely! Coming back to Nigeria is definitely on my radar. There is something about the energy and vibrancy of Nigerian streets that I miss. The hustle and bustle, the sounds of people going about their daily lives, and of course, the delicious food.

But beyond just missing the atmosphere, I have other plans. One thing that concerns me is the disappearing rainforests in Nigeria. It is such an important ecosystem, and I believe we need to do everything we can to conserve it. That is why I want to use my skills in communication and storytelling to raise awareness about the importance of conservation. Through digital storytelling and educational initiatives, I hope to inspire others to join me in preserving our natural heritage. Whether it is through teaching, investing, or other ventures, I am committed to making a positive impact in Nigeria’s future.