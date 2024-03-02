I had unprotected sex with someone whom I later realized was HIV positive. Kindly let me know how long it will take for symptoms to appear.

Iyabo (by SMS)

A rapid antigen/antibody test done with blood from a finger stick can usually detect HIV 18 to 90 days after exposure. An antigen/antibody lab test using blood from a vein can usually detect HIV 18 to 45 days after exposure. A nucleic acid test (NAT) can usually detect HIV 10 to 33 days after exposure. You may have to visit the nearest laboratory to you to carry out any of the above listed tests.