Nigerians have been reassured that as the country celebrates its 63rd Independence Anniversary despite the myriad of challenges and difficulties being experienced, all hopes and dreams are not lost.

The assertion was made by the Member representing Toro Federal Constituency in Bauchi state, Hon Isma’il Dabo in his independence anniversary message distributed to Journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to him, “All hopes are not lost as Nigeria will be great again, with our collective struggle and unity of purpose. We have great Nigerians who are busy working for the greatness of the country.”

The Federal lawmaker stressed that “There are many reasons to celebrate, the current challenges of Insecurity, economic hardships and unemployment are surmountable with our common front of sacrifice, hard work and patriotism.”

He added, “The assurance of our commitment to bring meaningful developments that aim at improving the living standard of the good people of Toro Federal Constituency and the nation is on course.”

Haruna reassured that, “We shall continue to play our part as your elected representatives in pursuing rigorously the mandate of our constituents towards making life better for all.”

“We shall continue to uplift with passion, the sacrifices of the members of the founding foundations of Nigeria towards building a better society in appreciation of the fruits of their labour by the Special grace of the Almighty Allah,” he added.

According to him, “Democracy offers liberty and freedom for citizens to realize their God-given talents and potentials, which can be harnessed into building a greater society and Toro Federal Constituency and the country at large.”

He further said, “As leaders, followers and stakeholders, we must be ready to make the much-needed sacrifices to take the country out of the present insecurity, and economic and social problems.”

