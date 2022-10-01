Nigeria @ 62: We can’t afford another Buhari as president, ‘Obidients’ declare in Delta

As Nigeria celebrates her 62nd independence, supporters of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, on Saturday, declared the country can no longer afford another President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

Tribune Online reports that Peter Obi’s supporters, as early as 9:00a.m on Saturday, shut down the popular DSC roundabout as they caused serious vehicular snarl in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking at the rally, Mr John Tuoyo, a supporter of Mr Obi, on behalf of the Peter Obi Supporters at the sensitisation rally, said Nigerians must beware of another gerontocratic presidency come 2023.

He noted that the Peter Obi Supporters needed a “strong” and “dedicated” man that knows the vision and can push the vision.

“Yesterday, they signed a peace accord and APC presidential candidate was not around. We cannot have another Buhari,” he reiterated.

Mr Tuoyo further said, “Today is our freedom day. Today marks freedom for Nigeria.

“Today is freedom from political thieves. Today is freedom from political thugs.

“Today is freedom from liars. We are tired of and we say No.

“Enough is enough to bad government. Yesterday, they signed a peace accord and APC presidential candidate was not around.

“We cannot have another Buhari. We need a strong and dedicated man that knows the vision and can push the vision.”

He, therefore, urged the citizens who have not obtained their Personal Voter Cards, to do so as well as make sure they vote for Mr Peter Obi during the forthcoming presidential election billed for February 2023.

The Coordinator of Peter 4 President, Mr Akpevwe Denedo, who corroborated the positions of Mr Tuoyo, called on the people of Warri and Asaba to come out en mass in support of Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi is our President. He has the mantra. He has the focus; he has the policy that will change Nigeria from a consumption to a production economy to create jobs for the youths to transform our security architecture and to make sure Nigeria is back on her feet again,” he averred.

Mr Denedo said Mr Obi is going to be president in 2023 by God’s grace and Nigeria will be great again.





He said the past leadership in the history of Nigeria failed woefully.

“16 years of PDP reign coupled with another eight years of APC reign, there is nothing to show but with Peter Obi administration in the presidency, we the youths are convinced that Nigeria youths will have hope for this nation.”

He also called on the people to support the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi as well as vote massively for him in the forthcoming elections.

Me Denedo also enjoined the citizens especially the youths to obtain their PVCs and ensure they exercise their franchise during the elections.

Another supporter of the Peter Obi Movement, Obiri Matthew Chijioke said, “We want to turn around this country for good. Enough of bad leaders. Enough of suffering. Enough of marginalization.

“Enough of ASUU strikes, enough of noise in this country. Our leaders have looted us. All our resources are being looted away.

“We want all the bad leaders to move away. We want to transform this country for good and wonders. That’s why we are converging here for this rally. We are Obedient Children.”

The support groups, which came under the auspices of the Coalition of Peter Obi Support Groups, included the Peter Obi Movement, Voice of Patriots 4 Peter Obi and Obivitation Peter Obi Group, among others.

As of the time of filing the report, the rally was still going on as the supporters decked in the national flag colour forming a long convoy chanting solidarity songs of freedom across the length and breadth of Warri and environs.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria @ 62: We can’t afford another Buhari as president, ‘Obidients’ declare in Delta

Nigeria @ 62: We can’t afford another Buhari as president, ‘Obidients’ declare in Delta