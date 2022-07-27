Banditry, Insurgency hampering school enrollment in Niger state- UNICEF 

The United Nations Children’s Education Funds (UNICEF) has attributed the prevalent activities of armed bandits and insurgents in parts of the country, as responsible for the reduction in school enrolment in some local government areas in Niger State such as Kontagora, Mariga, Mashegu, Munya, Rafi, and Shiroro local government areas.

The Education Officer, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Mr Francis Elisha, stated this during a presentation of his activities in Niger State at a Media Dialogue/ workshop held last weekend by the UNICEF at the Conference Hall of Chartwell Hotel, in Bauchi, the State capital on Girls’ Education Project ( GEP3) covered under the third Phase of Girls’ Education Project which began in the state from 2012 till date, by UNICEF.

Munya, Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga, Mashegu and Kontagora were the locals being seriously bedevilled by armed banditry and terrorism challenges in Niger state, which UNICEF covered under the third phase of the Girls’ Education Project (GEP3).

He, however, pointed out that the intervention by UNICEF in Niger State on the GEP3 project in the six council areas that were worst hit by the insecurity challenges bedevilling the aforementioned local government areas in the state.

According to Francis, “the situation has affected the intervention drives at the community level and the engagement of the School Based Management Committees ( SBC) Traditional and Religious leaders which were key approach in driving up enrollment in schools.”

Francis stated that despite the challenges, UNICEF was able to drive up enrollment for school age girls in the state to 250,000 in its 10 years of activities.

Also, the Chief of Field Officer in Bauchi, Dr. Tushar Rane, in his opening remarks at the Media Dialogue, emphasized that the situation with GEP3 has been worsened by attacks on schools which he said, “has made the teaching and learning environment insecure and have discouraged parents and caregivers from sending their children/ wards, particularly girls to schools,” he added.

Meanwhile, UNICEF, with funding support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is implementing the Girls’ Education(GEP3) Project Phase 3, in six States in Northern Nigeria, including Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara respectively.