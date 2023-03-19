Adelowo Oladipo,Minn

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State Council has condemned, in stronger terms, the attack on some journalists of Landmark FM Kontagora covering the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Kontagora by military personnel.

A statement by the State Secretary of NUJ, Comrade Usman Chiji, described the attack as barbaric and unfortunate, considering the importance of General elections to national development.

The Union said it was worried because the attack on the innocent journalists negates the collective resolve by Nigerians to guarantee the sustenance of democracy in the country.

The Statement expressed regrets that, although the journalists presented their identification cards and wearing press jackets and Media tags issued by INEC, the Military personnel could not listen to them but threatened to deal with them.

The Union thereby called on the authorities of the Nigerian Army in Kontagora, to without further delay investigate the matter and ensure that the military personnel who committed the act was brought to book and ensure that justice prevails.