By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that people claiming Lagos is a no man’s land have been defeated.

He made this known via his Twitter page on Saturday.

“Those that believed that Lagos is a “no man’s land” have been roundly defeated, badly humiliated and finally taught the lesson of their lives by voters today in a peaceful, free and fair election,” he wrote.