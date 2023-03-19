By: Aliyu Abdulkareem
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that people claiming Lagos is a no man’s land have been defeated.
He made this known via his Twitter page on Saturday.
“Those that believed that Lagos is a “no man’s land” have been roundly defeated, badly humiliated and finally taught the lesson of their lives by voters today in a peaceful, free and fair election,” he wrote.
The matter is settled and the message is 8-fold:
