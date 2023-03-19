The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nollywood star, Olusola Elliot, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Surulere 1 State Constituency election in Lagos.

The Returning Officer for Surulere Constituency 1, Dr John Fenuga from the University of Lagos, announced the result on Sunday at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos by 8.02 am.

He said Elliot emerged winner with 17,837 votes, while Bode Adebayo, the candidate of Labour Party (LP) came second with 7,822 votes.

“Olusola Elliot of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Fenuga said.

According to him, Sulaimon Aderemi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 1,045 votes, Esebamen Aigbokhaode of ADC came forth with 81 votes.

“Omotosho Oluseyifunmi of ADP came fifth with 57 votes, Olalekan Oshodi of SDP came sixth with 56 votes, Sulaimon Aderemi of AA came seventh with 28 votes, Peace Onwuboro of NNPP came eighth with 19 votes, Folami Akinpelumi of BP came ninth with 16 votes.

“Also Malik Opeyemi of APP came tenth with three votes, Nnadi Nnaemeka of NRM came eleventh with two votes,” Fenuga said.

Similarly, the Returning Officer for Surulere Constituency 2, Dr Marian Quadri from the University of Lagos, also declared the result on Sunday at 8:15 am, at the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos.

She said that Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara emerged winner with 21,894 votes, Sunday Famoritade of Labour Party came second with 20,892 votes, Olaboeale Johnson of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third with 2,034 votes.

According to her, Sangodara of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.

“Kamoli Mogagi of AA came fourth with 1,172 votes, Clement Lawanson of NNPP came fifth with 208 votes, Mobafolu Ogunbiyi of YPP came sixth with 611 votes, Olubola Adesanya of BP came seventh with 150, Quadri Aileru of ADC came eighth with 94 votes, Juliana Kanpe of ADP came ninth with 86 votes.





“Olaseni Esere of SDP came tenth with 59 votes, Eliajah Oseni came eleventh with 32 votes, while Ahmed Olashile of PRP came twelfth with six votes,” Quadri said.