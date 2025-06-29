Niger: Nomadic Affairs Ministry calls for peace, unity

The Niger State Ministry of Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs, under the leadership of Honourable Commissioner Umar Ahmed Sanda Rebe Jauron Minna, has expressed deep concern over the recurring clashes between farmers and pastoralist communities in parts of the country, particularly in states like Taraba and Benue.

In a statement issued and personally signed by the Commissioner and made available to journalists over the weekend in Minna, he noted that these unfortunate incidents have led to loss of lives, displacement of families, destruction of livelihoods, and deepening mistrust between historically coexisting groups.

He emphasised that this warning is coming at a time when the nation is striving for peace, security, and economic recovery, stressing that “these conflicts only serve as backs.”

“We must remember that both farmers and pastoralists are vital to Nigeria’s food security and rural development. Their roles are complementary—not competitive.

“As such, peaceful coexistence is not just desirable, it is necessary,“ he declared.

The Commissioner noted that the Ministry calls on all stakeholders—traditional leaders, community heads, youth groups, security agencies, civil society organisations, and religious institutions—to rise above ethnic or regional sentiments and support peaceful dialogue and conflict resolution at the grassroots level.

The statement urged all pastoral and nomadic communities in Niger State and beyond to continue to uphold the values of peaceful interaction, mutual respect, and lawful conduct, just as it equally calls on farmers to resist the urge to retaliate or act outside the law.

He urged governments at all levels to strengthen mechanisms for dispute resolution, clarify land use, establish grazing pathways, and develop resource-sharing frameworks that are just and sustainable.

The Commissioner further highlighted that the Ministry remains committed to engaging both federal and state governments in developing long-term strategies that promote harmony, inclusive development, and mutual respect between rural communities.

