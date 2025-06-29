Bauchi varsity VC calls for return to fundamental values of early leaders

Vice Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Professor Fatimah Tahir, has emphasised the need for Nigerians to return to the fundamental values of the country’s early leaders.

She made the call during the 1st Memorial Lecture in honour of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, organised by the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Centre for Peace and Security Studies of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) in Bauchi.

Professor Tahir described the occasion as a moment of reflection, remembrance, and a reaffirmation of the values that once held the nation together.

She paid tribute to Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, describing him as a beacon of humility, diplomacy, and leadership guided by a commitment to peace.

The Vice Chancellor noted that Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s name stands tall in the annals of Nigeria’s history, adding that his legacy continues to inspire generations of Nigerians.

Professor Tahir expressed gratitude to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for his continued support to the university, particularly in the areas of higher education and peacebuilding.

She also appreciated the presence of dignitaries, including the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Dr Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, who is the Chancellor of the university, the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, and the guest speaker, Rt. Brigadier General Kuka Shekara.

In his address, the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, who served as Chairman of the occasion, commended the efforts of the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Centre for Peace and Security Studies of SAZU for organising the event.

He described Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa as an inspirational leader whose legacy continues to be emulated by many.

The Speaker noted that the late Prime Minister’s commitment to peace, unity, and progress remains a valuable lesson for contemporary leaders.

The memorial lecture series, themed “Peace As An Inspiration for National Development: The Legacies of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa,” is a testament to SAZU’s commitment to promoting peace and security studies and to honouring the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most distinguished leaders.

